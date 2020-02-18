Mardi Gras is almost here, and the last of Baton Rouge’s Carnival fun wraps up Saturday at the 40th annual Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade, which rolls through downtown starting at noon.
But that doesn’t mean the end of the fun. The LSU Museum of Art and Manship Theatre, both located in the Shaw Center for the Arts, will celebrate anniversaries March 5. Manners of the Heart hosts its annual fundraiser March 6; and on March 7, Trisha Yearwood comes to town to perform with the Baton Rouge Symphony for this year’s Irene W. & C.B. Pennington Great Performers in Concert.
For more on these and lots of other upcoming events, check out Pam’s Party Calendar at the advocate.com. Hope to see you at a party soon!