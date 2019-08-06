The Leadership Baton Rouge Class of 2020 was introduced by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber at an Aug. 1 breakfast at the Crowne Plaza. This year’s 44 participants represent a cross section of the capital region’s business, civic and nonprofit communities.
Members of the 2020 class include: Jason Andreasen, Baton Rouge Gallery; Crystal Blanchard and Tasha Bergeron Parms, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Erin Blake, Baton Rouge Community College; Anita Byrne, SSA Consultants; Joseph Cefalu, Breazeale Sachse & Wilson; Ryan Cross, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; Summer Dann, East Baton Rouge Career & Technical Education Center; Rory Denicola, ExxonMobil; Tonnisha Ellis, Louisiana Board of Regents; Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC; Sarah Gardner, Baton Rouge Area Foundation; Nenette Gray, Lemonade Creative Marketing; Letrece Griffin, Knock Knock Children’s Museum; Deon Guillory, WVLA Local 33; Angela Hammett and Johnathan Landor, Woman’s Hospital; Laura Hawkes, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition; Teddi Hessburg, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation; Jason Hughes, Capital City Collision; Raushanah Hunter, City Year Baton Rouge; Sgt. James Jefferson III, Louisiana State Police; Melvin Landry, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration; and Michael Leachman, Jones Walker.
Also, Regina Leingang, Baton Rouge General Medical Center; Chrislyn Maher, Tiger Athletic Foundation; Steven Malik, Turner Industries Group; NáTisha Natt, Louisiana Housing Corp.; Christina Persaud, MESH; Robert Powell III, Cardinal Capital/University of Arkansas; Oscar Reed Richard, BREC; Dana Salisbury, Productive Dentist Academy; Laura Siu-Nguyen, Gardere Community Christian School; Todd Smith, Dubb Hubb Marketing Group; Dianne Teal, Ochsner Health System; Linda Thompson, St. Joseph’s Academy; Stephanie Tomlinson, Board of Regents; Tiffani Traupman, Choices of Louisiana Inc.; Jessica Trepagnier, Aetna Better Health of Louisiana; Monica Vela-Vick, Phelps Dunbar; Rachel Veron, LSU Foundation; Matthew Wallace, Easterseals Louisiana; Tracy White; Cox Communications; Chloe Wiley, Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation; Marcus Williams, CSRS Inc.; and Jared Williams, Teach For America.
After the breakfast, the class headed to a two-day retreat to jump-start the program. For the next nine months they will participate in lectures, discussions, field trips and practical exercises pertinent to community issues such as education, diversity and inclusivity, city and state government, health care and social issues, economic development, the arts and culture, and the criminal justice system.
Nursing honors
Two Baton Rouge area nurses received awards at the Louisiana Association of Occupational Health Nurses state conference July 24-26 in Gonzales. This year’s event was hosted by the Greater Baton Rouge chapter.
Frances Prestridge with Core received the Medique Award and Julie Adams with Rubicon received the Nightingale Award. Other award recipients included New Orleans area nurses Cindy Moran, Marguerite Ahern Graff Award, and Gail Bruce, Health & Safety Award.
The three-day agenda also included the election of district directors: Pam Walsh and Adams, Greater Baton Rouge; Patsy Ashton and Jeannie Bourgeois, Greater New Orleans; and Ann Vanderlick, Central Louisiana.