Three young women were formally presented at the Louisiana Tri-Parish Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta’s Grand Cotillion Ball at the West Baton Rouge Tourism Center at the end of July. Welcoming guests were chapter President Erica Joseph and ball Chairwoman Rose Jackson.
Crowned queen of the "Blossoms of the Enchanted Garden" and chosen as Miss Charity for her extensive volunteerism was Monet Rochelle McDaniels, daughter of Monica and Josh McDaniels Jr., of Zachary. She is the granddaughter of Lana Turner Pierson and Joseph Pierson, and Patricia James McDaniels and the late Josh E. McDaniels Sr. She was sponsored by Erica Joseph.
Brayanna An’gelle Jones, daughter of Latasha and Cleotha Johnigan, of New Roads, and Brandon Jones, of Indianapolis, reigned as princess. She was also honored as Miss Scholar for her academic achievements and as Miss Congeniality. She was sponsored by her mother and Rose Jackson.
Duchess Diamond Theresa DéNay Dèrozàn, daughter of Sherlanda and Russel Derozan, of New Roads, was also was named Miss Memories for the creativity and quality of her debutante scrapbook and Miss Poise for her grace and demeanor. She was sponsored by LeeAudrey Porc.