On the afternoon of Jan. 12, the Crowne Plaza was transformed into a massive playground, complete with one of the biggest bounce houses I've ever seen, for the annual Mother-Son Dance benefiting Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
There was face painting, tons of games and, of course, superheroes. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Batman and Captain America were visiting with their fans and posing for photos. There was also dance music, and more than one mom was spotted on the dance floor with her favorite guy.
Mukti Patel and Sarah Smith chaired this year’s party. Other committee members were Jessica Alonzo, Brooke Bickley, Kerri Brantley, Whitney Coleman, Katie Dallimore, Dr. Wendy Do, Dr. Kelly Finan, Ashley Fontenot, Quanah Hall, Rebecca Harrod, Tara Grace Jones, Laurie Marien, Jeanne McCollister McNeil, Stephanie Sanchez, Katie Williams and Meeta Williamson.
Books for CASA
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court Judges Adam Haney and Gail Grover got to show off some of the 2,500 books donated to Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association by Barnes & Noble at Citiplace on Dec. 31.
The gift was part of the booksellers' annual Holiday Book Drive, where customers donate books to locally designated nonprofit organizations. The books were distributed to Juvenile Court and the Child Advocacy Program to benefit abused and neglected children living in foster care.