Christmas is almost here! It’s time to turn on the Santa Tracker and follow St. Nick’s journey to Baton Rouge. In the meantime, we've partied with family, friends and co-workers. After all, celebrating the season with those we hold dear is what it’s all about.
My most recent round of parties had me joining the Baton Rouge Association of Women Attorneys on Dec. 12 for their informal holiday gathering at Juban's Restaurant. It was good to catch up with President Jan Reeves, Judges Toni Higginbotham and Charlene Day, Metro Councilman Matt Watson, Mary Roper and Nicole Frey.
A couple of nights later, I joined family, friends and staff at a delightful Christmas party hosted by Dr. Charles and Charlene Williamson, who only recently tied the knot. It was great to get in a visit with Rachel as well as Shelly Williamson Esnard, Meeta Williamson and Judy Williamson, who I met several years ago at the home of mutual friend, the late Don "D.J." Johnson. I also caught up with Pam Picou Chenevert and Barry Whitehead.