Artist Henry Watson talked about his bas-relief art, and local architect Kevin Harris gave a behind-the-scenes tour of the Old State Capitol at the Jan. 26 meeting of the Friends of the Old State Capitol. Members also heard from outgoing President John Wilder and Director of Museums Mary Durusau.
But the main order of business was the election of new officers and board members: President Mike Zobrist, Vice President Carol Haase, Treasurer Kathlene Carr and board members Geraldine Bordelon, Chet Coles, Sonia Fealing, Leigh Harris and Paul Magee.
Realtors’ leaders
The Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors also recently inducted officers and handed out awards. The occasion was its 2020 Awards & Installation Luncheon on Jan. 16 at the L’Auberge Event Center.
Honored as Relator of the Year, the organization’s highest honor, was Debbie Hanna, RE/MAX First. Laura Buck Smith, eXp Realty, was recognized with Charles H. Dillemuth Humanitarian of the Year Award. Other awards included Cissy Whittington, TitlePlus, Ben R. Downing Jr. Affiliate of the Year; Blair Root, CJ Brown Realtors, Rising Star of the Year; and Jim Rutledge and Ryn Jones, RE/MAX Professional, Most Cooperative Realtor.
Earning Realtor Emeritus status for 40 years of more as realtors were Johnnie Allphin, Allphin Agency; Louis Barcelona, Triangle Realty; Mike Delaune, Mike Delaune Real Estate; Barbara Dixon, Dixon Realty; Ben Franklin, Franklin Realty Group; Gregg Garrett, Gregg W. Garrett; Linda Gaspard, RE/MAX First; Joy Gremillion, Coldwell Banker ONE; Ruth Pace, CJ Brown Realtors; Clarissie Penny, River Parish Real Estate Services; and Vicki Spurlock, Locations Real Estate.
Taking the oath of office were board President Chelsea Meng, CJ Brown Realtors; President-elect Scott Saporito, Coldwell Banker ONE; First Vice President Carolyn Webber, RE/MAX Real Estate Group; Treasurer Debbie Hanna, RE/MAX First; and board members Kristina Cusick, Town & Parish Realty; Leo Desselle, Pennant Real Estate; Robyn Eunice, Supreme; Kyle Jackson, Coldwell Banker ONE; Lisa Landers, RE/MAX Professional; Ginger Maulden, Coldwell Banker One Prairieville; and Larry Miller, Keller Williams Realty Red Stick Partners; and returning board members Blake Fowler, Exit Realty Group; Matt Hughes, Keller Williams Realty Premier; Alissa Jenkins, CJ Brown Realtors; and Matt Laborde, Elifin Realty.