It's spring, so parties are packing our calendar. Coming up in the next few weeks are some of my favorites you don’t want to miss. Topping the list is Dancing for Big Buddy, which takes place April 27 at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center. And, speaking of dancing, Of Moving Colors and the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre have back-to-back events at the Old Governor’s Mansion April 4-5. If you’re a foodie and/or oenophile, circle April 11 on your calendar because that’s the date for the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Fête du Vine high-end wine tasting as well as the Burden Gardens’ “Gourmet in the Garden.”
