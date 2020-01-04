Happy New Year! I hope you rang in 2020 in style, getting this new decade get off to a great start. I know it’s going to be a busy one — the social calendar is already filling up!
Bal de Noël
Thirteen young women were presented on Dec. 28 by the Charity Ball Association at its 60th Bal de Noël at the Crowne Plaza. Welcoming members and guests were President Stephanie Grand and ball co-chairwomen Dena Balart and Lissa Weston.
Presented by their fathers, the debutantes are Mary Caroline Dansky, daughter of Rachel and David Dansky; Katherine McCall D’Armond, daughter of Teri and Tom D’Armond; Anna Katherine Garrett, daughter of Rachel and Paul Garrett; Mary Brandon Harrell, daughter of Catherine and Christopher Harrell; Katherine Farley Hudson, daughter of Danelle and Thomas Hudson; Julia LeBlanc, daughter of Jean Ann and Burton LeBlanc; Anna Marceline Mayeaux, daughter of Lisa and Paul Mayeaux; Laura Charlotte McKernan, daughter of Shannon and Gordon McKernan; Grace Ann Nader, daughter of Holland and Breaux Nader; Anna Brandli Roberts, daughter of Brandli Wiemer Roberts and Paul W. Roberts; Amanda Mary Solomon, daughter of Anne and James Solomon; Lura Elizabeth Stabiler, daughter of Mary and Warren Stabiler; and Kelly Clare Stephens, daughter of Karen and Anthony Stephens.
For the night’s first dance, the debs and their dads danced to “Thank Heaven for Little Girls.” To celebrate the ball’s 60th anniversary, former debs danced to “Stand By Me.” The evening concluded with a breakfast for the debutantes, their family and friends.
Over the past 60 years, the Charity Ball Association has contributed over $500,000 to local charitable organizations. This year’s recipient was St. Lillian Academy, a school that educates children who have communication and learning challenges.
Krewe of Cypress
Nine young women were presented on Nov. 30 by the Krewe of Cypress at its 41st annual Presentation Ball at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine. Serving as emcee for the evening was Kay Wilbert Gaudin.
The debutantes are Emma Courtney Allemond, daughter of Dr. Jason and Amy Allemond, of Zachary; Sarah Claire Caballero, daughter of Jeanné Medine and Ryan Caballero; Margo Alyse Crockett, daughter of Lydia Crockett and Oliver Crockett; Ashley McCabe Edwards, daughter of Jane and Kevin Edwards, of Germantown, Tennessee; Hannah Elizabeth Hargrove, daughter of Paige and Thomas “Crockett” Hargrove; Madison Grace Montgomery, daughter of Allison and Dale Montgomery II, of Shreveport; Katherine Grace Schlueter, daughter of Tina and Robert Grant, of DeRidder; Allee Elizabeth Thibodeaux, daughter of Lorelle and Dale Thibodeaux; Karoline Elizabeth White, daughter of Ragan and Kynan White and Heather and Brian Melancon, of Prairieville.
Emma Courtney Allemond is the granddaughter of Kathy MacNichol, Roy Lynn Weston and Cheryl and Wayne Allemond. She attends the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she is a sophomore majoring in forensic chemistry.
Sarah Claire Caballero is the granddaughter of Janet and Charles Bujol, and Karen and Phillip Caballero. She is a sophomore at LSU studying biology.
Margo Alyse Crockett is the granddaughter of Nancy and Wren Crockett, the late Lidice Broussard and the late Dr. Ray Broussard. She is a sophomore at LSU, where she is studying communication disorders.
Ashley McCabe Edwards is the granddaughter of Janie and Jerry LeBlanc, and the late Jane and Ralph Edwards. She is a sophomore at Mississippi State University in Starkville studying biological sciences.
Hannah Elizabeth Hargrove is the granddaughter of Janet and Charles Bujol, Edward Hargrove and the late Myrna Hargrove. She is a sophomore at LSU, where she is a majoring in early childhood education.
Presented by cousins Patrice and Bert Allain and Morgan Allain, Madison Grace Montgomery is the granddaughter of Brenda Babin and the late James Ralph Babin, Mark Montgomery and Mary Ann Childress Shields. She is a sophomore at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette studying speech pathology and audiology.
Katherine Grace Schlueter is the granddaughter of Douglas Novak, Cynthia Dearth, Peggy Grant and the late Carl Grant. She attends Southwest Louisiana Technical Community College in Lake Charles, where she is studying nursing.
Presented by her aunt and uncle, Lora and Dale Brown, Allee Elizabeth Thibodeaux is the granddaughter Kittie Ourso, the late Larry Ourso Sr. and the late Olympe and Lloyd Thibodeaux Sr. She is licensed esthetician laser technician, having graduated from the Aveda Arts & Science Institute of Hammond.
Karoline Elizabeth White is the granddaughter of Judy White-Smith. She is a sophomore at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond studying marketing.
Dancing for Big Buddy
In the middle of holiday parties and debutante balls, Big Buddy pulled off several surprises in asking community leaders to be “Star Dancers” for its 14th annual Dancing for Big Buddy extravaganza, set for May 2 at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar manager Dustin Loveless walked out of the restaurant kitchen Dec. 11 to a pep rally by Little Buddies from Hosanna Christian Academy. I mean, how do you say “No” when they’re holding signs asking, “Will you dance for us?”
The rest of the 2020 Star Dancers will be officially announced soon. Stay tuned!