Forty teams from ExxonMobil cooked up enough jambalaya to feed the more than 200 employees and friends attending the company's 30th annual Capital Area United way Jambalaya Cookoff on Nov. 8.
The teams were tasked with turning some 30 pounds of meat (chicken, pork and sausage) and 15 pounds of rice into tasty pots of jambalaya for the competition, which closed out the company’s 2019 fundraising campaign. In 2018, the company raised $1.1 million for CAUW.
The team of Jerry Blouin, Marcus Clark, Chuck Kilpatrick and Sarah Loh were crowned winners of this year's cook-off. Coming in second was the team of Kurt Ardoin and John Michael Bordelon. Both teams will represent ExxonMobil at CAUW’s 2020 Jambalaya Jam.
Third place went to the team of Robert Berg, Ken Holmes, Doug Melancon and Lynn Soileau. The People’s Choice winner was the team of Sara Decuir, Tamara Roybiskie, Chandra Stacie and Ieisha Thomas.
Celebrity judges for the cook-off were Louis Dardar, Tony’s Seafood; Carl Dillion, Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp.; Dustin Felton, Rice & Roux; U.S. Fire Marshal Clay Rives; Paul Miladenka, Cou-Yon’s; Kathleen Sarsfield, Foundation for East Baton Rouge Parish School System; Keller Watts, WBRZ; and Cate Heroman, author and education consultant.