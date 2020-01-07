Twelve “awe-inspiring” local women were honored at the inaugural #WCW Awards & Soirée on Dec. 12 at Embassy Suites Hotel. WCW stands for Women Crush Wednesday, and the event was created by local community volunteer and stand-up comic Tiffany Dickerson, aka “The Mic Chick,” to not only uplift women of the community but raise money for two nonprofits, Jess' Bra Closet and the Junior League of Baton Rouge's Diaper Bank. Guests also brought toiletries for women in need and diapers.
The honorees are Lauren Westbrook Byrd, Tristi Bercegeay Charpentier, Tasha Clark-Amar, Heather Kleinpeter, Lenore London, Ellen C. McKnight, Laura Siu Nguyen, Serena Pandos, Namisha Patel, Anna Schexnayder, Courtney Scott and Kathy Victorian.
The awards were presented by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Dickerson.
The honorees also received a letter from Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards congratulating them for demonstrating the “outstanding characteristics this award embodies including steadfast faith, community service, advocacy, compassion, kindness and a spirit of excellence.”