What a fun time we had Jan. 11 at Opéra Louisiane’s second annual Sing & Swing celebrity karaoke competition at the Crowne Plaza.
For two weeks leading up to the big fundraiser night, Stafford Wood and I were neck and neck in the votes, proving once again that women rule! In the end, she edged me out by less than 50 votes, but the main thing is we raised a lot of money for the city’s only professional opera company.
And, while we didn’t have to sing opera, we did have to sing. I channeled torch singers from bygone days, complete with my signature boa, in my rendition of “Hey Big Spender” while Stafford morphed into Tina Turner for “Proud Mary,” bringing along backup singers Beverly Brooks Thompson, Sean Matassa and Jeff Byrnes.
Our fellow competitors included Leonard Augustus, who brought the audience to its feet with his performance of “Use Me Up”; Robert Byrnes, who had everyone singing along with his “Sweet Caroline,” backed up by son Jeff and Geoff Kannenberg; Kyle Talbert, who plays bass for the V-Tones, rocked “Addicted to Love”; and Ruffin Rodrigue’s intentional off-key performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which included backup vocals by Anthony Jones and Mark Hainey. You can check out our performances at theadvocate.com.
The night’s competition opened with an encore performance of “I Will Survive” by last year’s winner, Susan McCarter. We were all accompanied by Ned Fasullo & the Fabulous Big Band, which also played for dancing throughout the night.
I have to give a huge shout out to my guests Ira Paul Babin, Brien Buxton, Barbara Anne Eaton, Adam Enamorado, Helen Graff, Ann Guercio and Karen and Bill Profita, as well to supporters John Turner, Deborah Todd, BeBe Facundus, Millie Harris, Lois Saye, Betty Jackson, Rochelle McCann, Sue Rainer, Alice Kronenberger, John Jackson, Lou and Chip Coulter, Janie and Jim Brandt and the many others (my list of donors is coming eventually).
Others enjoying the night included Debbie and John Daniel, Whitney Vann and Robert Schneckenberger, Kay and Norman Deumite, Valerie and Stevie Toups, Kathy and Ed Baker, Kelly and Enrique Hurtado, Ava and Cordell Haymon, Peggy and Robert Westerman, Rose Hudson, Jan and Bruce Attinger, Matt Watson, Gerri Hobdy, Kim and Mark Morgan and Kim and Eric Thomas.
The night was chaired by Bettsie Miller with help from board Chairwoman Monique Scott-Spaulding, Executive Director Leanne Clement, Artistic Director Michael Borowitz and Assistant Director Mysti Byrnes.
Party with the 100
The following night, I met up with the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge at the L’Auberge Event Center for their annual gala. This year celebrated the organization’s “Continuing Legacy of Service.”
The highlight of the celebration was the presentation of a check for $20,000 from L’Auberge Casino & Hotel to help with the organization's hundreds of programs, including mentoring, economic empowerment, health and wellness and ACT preparation. The formal portion of the evening also included greetings from Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, testimonies from some of its young men who have been mentored, recognition of the women of the 100 and recognition of sponsors, past presidents, current officers and board members. The night wrapped up with dancing to the sounds of Sweet Southern Heat.
Executive Director Trey Godfrey missed some of the evening’s fun. He and wife Jenifer welcomed bouncing baby boy Brace Godfrey IV earlier in the week. Trey’s dad, the late Brace Godfrey Jr., founded the local chapter of 100 Black Men some 26 years ago.
Karnival Krewe
The week’s party schedule was book-ended by two of Karnival Krewe de Louisiane’s pre-ball celebrations. The first was the royalty cocktail party on Jan. 10 at Ruffino’s hosted by King Matt Saurage and Queen Wendy Lipsey to honor members of their royal court: Duchesses Dr. Jennifer Greeson, Lisa Guarisco, Shelton Jones, Sharon Poirrier and Mary Ann Yeargain; Dukes Preston Castille Jr., John Everett, Jordan Piazza, David Richardson and Stephen Waguespack and ball Captain Dr. Steve Sherman.
The guest list also included members of the krewe’s board, friends and family. At one point Wendy called out the several former queens in the room, including her mom Susan Lipsey, sister Laurie Aronson, the king’s mom Donna Saurage, Lisa Lane and Tereasa Olinde.
Three days later, the krewe’s debutante coterie was fêted at a brunch at the Baton Rouge Country Club. This is the event where the debs receive the hand-decorated umbrellas they carry as they second line during the ball’s indoor parade, which takes place Feb. 15 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. It’s also when everyone comes bearing gifts for the debs and royal court.
This year's debs are Lauren Ashleigh Baronet, Ella Grace Bollinger, Rylie Caroline Brown, Juliet Claire Fontenot, Alayna Agnes Landry, Lee Ann LeMaire, Hannah Marie Loy, Lindsey Elizabeth Lutgring, Elise Marie Marchand, Margaret Ann Miller, Alexandra Macé Nelson, Jessica Susan Robinson, Lauren Michel Saunders and Anushka Singh.
