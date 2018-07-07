Baton Rouge is home to one of the world’s largest Rotary Clubs, and on June 27, I joined a small group of members at an off-site luncheon at Cangelosi Dance Project.
Rotary
It was hosted by good friend Kris Cangelosi, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, and she took the opportunity to showcase excerpts from her production of “Glass Broken." It was the first time several of her fellow Rotarians had seen exactly what it is this go-getter businesswoman does.
She also had as her special guest Kenny Foster, a member of the Ascension Rotary Club and Kris’ dance partner in Dancing for a Cause, which benefits the ARC of East Ascension and is one of several nonprofits to which Kris lends her talents. The dancing extravaganza will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
VOA leaders
Later that afternoon, Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge held its annual meeting and reception.
Tapped to serve as board leaders were Chris Webb, chairman; Sherry McBeath, vice chairwoman; Johnny Masey, treasurer; Bernadine Johnson, secretary, and Todd Schexnayder, past chairman. Chosen to serve on the board were LaDonna Butler-Green, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; Michelle Giarrusso, Louisiana Conference of United Methodist Church; Kevin Rodriguez, Hawthorn Waymouth & Carroll; Sue Rosenthal, ExxonMobil, and Drew Sellers, Powers Sellers Mixon-Chapoton.
Brusly Landmarks
Across the river, the Town of Brusly presented nine property owns with certified landmark plaques at a Landmark & Heritage Ceremony on June 10. Welcoming honorees and guests was Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes. Billy Hebert gave a history of Hebert Street Subdivision.
Receiving plaques from Brusly Landmark Commission Chairman Jim Rills were: Julie Mayeux, for the East St. Francis Street home built by her parents, Leona and Albert Mayeux; Sonya and Todd LeRay, for the former North LaBauve home of Ida Lee and Brantley LeRay, and the former West Main home of Miriam and George Hebert; Susan Thomas, for the East Main home built by Sessell and Hubbard Peavy; and five homes on Hebert Street — Gretchen Carroll Ducote, for the home built by her mother, Olga Carroll LeRay; Ricky Tullier, for the original Coots family home; Charlotte and Chris Carpenter, for their original home; Patricia G. Cheek, for the home built by Carolyn and J.T. Parsons; and Patrick “Packy” Allain, for the home built by Beverly and L.J. LeJeune.