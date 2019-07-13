It was a hot, muggy evening for the Kenilworth Civic Association’s 47th Independence Day Parade, which rolled through the south Baton Rouge neighborhood July 3.
This year’s celebrities included former LSU Chancellor Jim and Joan Wharton, who were recognized as Residents of the Year; WAFB-TV meteorologist Jay Grymes, who served as grand marshal; and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and husband, Marvin Broome.
Floats were filled with area Boy Scout troops; members of the Baton Rouge Corvette and Jeep clubs showed off their fancy rides, and the New Orleans 610 Stompers thrilled us all with their dance routines. All of the branches of the military and local law enforcement were also well-represented. But the bulk of the parade featured politicians running for an array of offices from governor to state representative. If you needed to replenish your plastic cup collection, this was just the ticket.
Speaking of tickets …
There are three events this week, two of which take place at the L’Auberge Event Center. The Children’s Advocacy Center holds its annual Celebrity Waiter event July 17, and Susan G. Komen’s BigWigs takes place the following evening.
The Baton Rouge Italian American Association’s two-day Italian Festa is July 20-21 at the Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave. Lena Prima returns with her band for Saturday night's dinner and a show. You need a ticket for it, but Sunday is free and open to the public.
For tickets or more information, visit the various organizations' websites. Hope to see you there!