Several fun events are taking place in the next couple of days. On Thursday night, Family Services Celebrate the Family All Red Event will honor Katie Baron, Brothers Reunited in Christ Kingdom, Jeanne McCollister McNeil and Casey Phillips. At the Rural Life Museum, also on Thursday, the Red Rooster Bash will be rocking, and the Sunshine Foundation’s Sunshine for Kids Gala will honor Lois Saye. Friday night brings Baton Rouge Gallery’s KINETICS live art auction.
No matter where you go, I promise you'll have a good time. For tickets and more details, check out Pam’s Party Calendar at theadvocate.com.