When we see people in need in our community, sometimes we don’t know how to help. Earlier this month, Salvation Army leaders unveiled a new program called Token of Hope that offers a way to provide assistance for an ever-worsening problem. Since the reopening of the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Men’s Emergency Shelter, the number of homeless men seeking shelter has doubled, officials said.
For $10, you can purchase a token that will provide a man a pre-paid night of shelter, two meals, a shower and other helpful resources at the shelter, which is always open. All the information the men need to reach the Salvation Army is on the token itself. Individuals, businesses and churches can purchase and distribute Tokens of Hope.
To purchase a token, contact the Salvation Army at (225) 355-4483 or visit eventbrite.com/e/tokens-of-hope-tickets
U-High honors
The University Laboratory School Foundation honored several of its alumni at a joint Hall of Distinction and Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony Aug. 17 at the LSU Faculty Club. Welcoming guests were Mila Sexton, senior director of development of the LSU College of Human Sciences & Education Pre-college Division, and interim Superintendent Amy Westbook. Serving as the evening’s emcee was 2015 Hall of Distinction inductee Dr. Rani Whitfield, a member of the Class of 1987.
Amy Groves Lowe and Burton LeBlanc were inducted into the Hall of Distinction; John Daigle and Ari Fisher were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Lowe, a 1988 graduate of U-High, is a partner with the Taylor Porter Brooks & Phillips law firm and a member of the foundation’s board of directors. She is a graduate of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Leadership Baton Rouge program, former president of the Junior League and its Sustainer of the Year for 2019. Earlier this year, Lowe was inducted into the LSU College of Human Sciences & Education Alumna of Distinction. She has also been recognized as one of Baton Rouge Business Report’s “Top Forty Under 40.”
LeBlanc, a 1982 graduate of U-High, is a shareholder and attorney with the law firm Baron Budd and a former member of the foundation board. He has been recognized as one of America’s Top 100 attorneys and as one of the top 75 plaintiff’s attorneys in the U.S. by “The American Lawyer.” He has served as president of the American Association for Justice, the largest trial lawyer nonprofit group in the nation, and has been a member of its executive committee and the board of governors, where he was twice awarded the Wiedemann Wysocki National Finance Council Award. LeBlanc is a frequent lecturer on the issues of environmental law, asbestos litigation, chemical exposure cases and access to the civil justice system.
Daigle, a 1966 U-High graduate, is retired from USA Stadium in Millington, Tennessee, where he served as director of operations for more than 20 years and managed the training center for the USA National Baseball team, including many USA Olympic teams, from 1986-1996. As stadium director, Daigle supervised the hosting of 18 foreign national teams for 50 series of games and 22 national baseball championships. As a student athlete at U-High, he earned 10 varsity letters in basketball, football, track and field and baseball. He went on to play college baseball first for Gulf Coast Junior College, now Gulf Coast State College, in Panama City, Florida, and later for Southern Illinois University. For his lifetime dedication to the sport of baseball, Daigle was inducted into the National Junior College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.
Fisher is a 1988 graduate of U-High, where he played basketball under the late coach Gerald Furr. He currently serves as a senior instructor for the LSU School of Kinesiology but previously coached basketball on the collegiate, high school and youth levels, beginning his career as an assistant coach under LSU basketball coach Dale Brown. From 1997-2008, Fisher served as head coach for U-High Boys’ Basketball, leading the Cubs to 221 wins and two state championships. He was named the 1998 LHSAA District 7-AA Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, the 2004 Louisiana State Sportswriters Class AA Boys’ Basketball State Coach of the Year and the 2004 Louisiana Boys’ All-Star Game Head Coach.