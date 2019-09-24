As exciting as LSU football is these days, believe it or not, other things are going on in the Capital City. Woman’s Hospital’s BUST Breast Cancer, one of my favorite events, will be held Thursday at L’Auberge Event Center. We paint the town pink beginning at 6 p.m. with the VIPink Party, and the fun kicks into high gear when the doors open at 7.
I can’t wait to see the art bra creations the models will present on the runway, all to benefit Women's Hospital's breast cancer outreach and education programs, including its Mobile Mammography Coach. For ticket information, go to womans.org/bbc.
The following night, it’s all about the kitties as Cat Haven holds its annual Cat Tales & Cocktails event at the Crowne Plaza beginning at 7 p.m. You can get tickets or more information at cathaven.org.