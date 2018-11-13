There is no shortage of fun things to do here in Red Stick. On tap this Thursday is Waiting on a Cure benefiting the Bella Bowman Foundation, Family Services’ All Red Affair, Yelp’s tasting benefiting Preserve Louisiana and the George Rodrigue Foundation’s Aioli Dinner. On Friday, we celebrate this year’s Volunteer Activists, and the Knock Knock Children’s Museum will hold its first Storybook Soirée. You can get all the details at theadvocate.com. Search for Pam’s Party Calendar. Hope to see you out and about!