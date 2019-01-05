Happy New Year! Are you ready for 2019? My party calendar is already filling up for this year which promises to be filled with fun events.
Bal de Noël
Fourteen young women donned white gowns to make their debut Dec. 29 at the Charity Ball Association’s Le Bal de Noël at the Crowne Plaza. Over the past 59 years, the association has contributed more than $330,000 to benefit various charitable organizations. This year’s recipient is the Knock Knock Children’s Museum.
Welcoming the several hundred guests were President Andrea Van Burkleo and ball co-chairwomen Danna Hodges and Krista Valluzzo.
The debutantes are Laurel Ann Box, daughter of Lynn and Beau Box, who was presented by her father and escorted by Harris Anthony McKay; Jordan Elizabeth Cook, daughter of Jill and Michael Cook, who was presented by her grandfather, Lawrence Bahlinger, and escorted by Expadie Laperouse IV; Aubrey Morgan Field, daughter of Dr. Mark and Kelly Field, who was presented by her father and escorted by Adam Upshaw Lewis; Lilly Ann LeBlanc, daughter of Jean Ann and Burton LeBlanc, who was presented by her father and escorted by Jancen Terry Brown; Kirby Brooks Miller, daughter of Connie and Robert Miller, who was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Thomas Miller;
Mary Holland Nader, daughter of Holland and Breaux Nader, who was presented by her father and escorted by Jason Ellfors Greene; Molly Erin Patrick, daughter of Dr. Henry and Randa Patrick, who was presented by her father and escorted by Meyer Malone Willson; Sarah Grace Ruiz, daughter of Dr. James and Beth Ruiz, who was presented by her father and escorted by Michael James Ruiz; Margaret Richardson Savoie, daughter of Lynn and Lewis Savoie, who was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Landon Krauss;
Lilly Stewart Saye, daughter of Melissa and John Saye, who was presented by her father and escorted by Jacob Hamilton Bryant; Anna Lorraine Schutte, daughter of Dr. Robert and Micheline Schutte, who was presented by her father and escorted by Daniel Andres Hurtado; Sarah Bailey Stevens, daughter of Kelli and Todd Stevens, who was presented by her father and escorted by Brandon Kelly Black; Anna Catherine Talbert, daughter of Susan and Kyle Talbert, who was presented by her father and escorted by Ross Graham Thompson; and Anna Catherine Ward, daughter of Jennifer and Steve Ward, who was presented by her father and escorted by Anderson Jay Thomas.
The mothers of Margaret Savoie and Sarah Stevens also were presented by the Charity Ball Association.
Following their promenade, the debs and their dads danced to “Thank Heaven for Little Girls.” That was followed by the debs and their escorts dancing to “It Had to Be You.” The last dance of the night had all former debs presented over the association’s 59-year history tripping the light fantastic to “Stand By Me.”
The festivities wrapped up with a breakfast for the debs, their family and friends.
BREC farewell
Friends, family and a host of civic leaders turned out Dec. 17 for a farewell reception for retiring BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight at BREC headquarters.
Those attending heard heart-warming stories about McKnight from BREC Commission Chairman Lloyd Benson, Visit Baton Rouge CEO Paul Arrigo, Military Officers Association of America Baton Rouge membership Chairman Lt. Col. Reginald Brown, Assistant Superintendent Reed Richard, Big Buddy Executive Director Gaylynne Mack and BREC Director of Communications Cheryl Michelet. But the most touching was the heartfelt toast offered by McKnight’s husband, John Fredd.
Among those lifting a glass of bubbly were Barbara Freiberg, Matt Watson, Rose Hudson, Joe Simmons, Bill Sheffy, Marvin Borgmeyer, John Daniel, Robyn Merrick, Patricia Tyson, Visit Baton Rouge’s Geraldine Bordelon, BREC Foundation board Chairman Mike Anderson and foundation Executive Director Carl Stages.
“It’s been an honor to serve this city and its citizens,” said McKnight, who’s moving to Dallas with Fredd to be closer their grandchildren. “If I did nothing else, I put our park system on the path to success … hopefully, we’ll get there.”