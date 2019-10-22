Looking for something to do as the weekend approaches? Well, there’s lot to choose from. Thursday night alone has five events, starting at 5:30 p.m. with the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance’s Legacy of Lights Award honoring Virginia and John Noland. It takes place at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
At 6 p.m. it’s the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation Gala at the Old Governor’s Mansion. Among those to be honored are Rob Payer, Willie Durisseau, Bobby Rush, the late Clarence Williams and the late Lil’ Buck Sinegal.
Spirits of the Old State Capitol comes to life at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the former statehouse’s major fundraiser. So, don your favorite costume and join in the fun. Costumes are also encouraged for the Arthritis Foundation’s second annual Halloween-themed Bone Bash, which gets underway at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Capitol Center.
If a bit of Bach is more your style, join the Baton Rouge Symphony for Bachtoberfest, an evening of beer, brats and music under the stars at the Capitol Park Museum starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday is 10/31 Consortium’s Ghostly Gala, at the East Baton Rouge Council On Aging, 6955 Florida Blvd., and Sunday is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Wine Opener.
Check out Pam’s Party Calendar at theadvocate.com for more details. Hope to see you at a party soon!