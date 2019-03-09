The Campus Club held its annual Style Show & Luncheon on March 1 at the Baton Rouge Country Club and it was a blast. Of course, that may have had something to do with my tablemates — event co-chairwoman Chris Enright, Sylvia Duke, Andy Smith, Ruth Patrick, Cindy Harrelson, Wanda Huh, Ann Law, Jynx Marcel and the delightful 103-year-old Julia Hawkins, who was seated next to me.
Serving as Chris’ co-chairwoman was buddy Rheta Sellers. Assisting them were President Lynn Thune and committee members Virginia Bernard, Elva Bourgeois, Linda Chauviere, Chris Darnall, JoAnn Doolos, Lynn Evans, Kitty Ingram and Mara Malone.
The style show was conducted by Jamie Tabor Tarwater with Poise 'n Ivy. Modeling a mix of fashions from casual to elegant formal looks were Carmen Board, Kathy Bosworth, Carolyn Chang, Teresa Greenway, Linda Hammond, April Kirwan, Laura Parr, Connie Shaver, Chauviere and Darnall.
Tell Me More
On March 22, Of Moving Colors will bring a different perspective to the stage with its show, "Tell Me More," when nondancers from all walks of life will take on the role of choreographer.
Those honorary choreographers were introduced to each other and those with whom they’ll be working at a Feb. 26 get-together at Digital FX. Each of the participants shared a personal story with their assigned choreographer as well as selected the music for the piece.
Taking part in “Tell Me More” are Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, BASF project manager Lauren Crump, Magnolia jewelry designer Madeline Ellis, Dr. Kate Freeman, Our Lady of Lake Foundation’s Children’s Miracle Network coordinator Teddi Hessburg, mediator Paul Marks Jr., Pod Pack International COO Tom Martin, Southern University Vice President of External Affairs Robyn Merrick, Digital FX owner Greg Milneck, Pal Productions’ Johnny Palazzotto, former CPEX Executive Director Boo Thomas and former NBA player and community activist Tyrus Thomas.
I managed to get some of them to tell me a bit about their part in this year’s production, and I can hardly wait to see how it all comes out. Go to manshiptheatre.org and get your ticket ASAP!
Fun with Whitney
I started off the week with Whitney Vann, host and producer of “Weekends with Whitney,” at an impromptu mini-celebration in the middle of her filming a segment for her show at her home. The segment features “the pepper jelly ladies,” aka Cindy Johnson, Janet Rhodus and Kim White, makers of Bulldog Pepper Jelly, a certified Louisiana product. They are a hoot! And, their pepper jelly is pretty tasty, too.
Celebrating Black History
The Louisiana Leadership Institute held a Black History Program on Feb. 23 to celebrate some of Baton Rouge's African-American leaders and trailblazers, including Collis Temple Jr., the first African-American to play varsity basketball at LSU, and Freddie Pitcher, a former judge and former chancellor of the Southern University Law Center. Pitcher was the first elected African-American judge on the Baton Rouge City Court, 19th Judicial District Court and the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals.
Temple and Pitcher gave the students a brief lesson about their journeys.
Darryl Hurst, Elite Sports director, created a special T-shirt for the program’s students listing the names of some of Baton Rouge's African-American leaders and trailblazers.