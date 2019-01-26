Mardi Gras is in full swing, so let's get swinging.
Queens' Luncheon
More than 30 former queens of the Krewe of Achilles got together at the home of Suzie Adler, Queen Achilles LX, for the traditional Queens’ Luncheon on Jan. 15, four days before the krewe's 68th annual Mardi Gras Ball. Queen Achilles LXI Robin Hebert and Queen Achilles LXII Laurie Aronson, who reigned last year, co-hosted the gathering.
Suzie and Laurie are royal legacies in that both of their moms, Kay Toups (2001) and Susan Lipsey (1977), also reigned as queens of Achilles as did Suzie’s sister-in-law, Valerie Toups (2009). Sue Turner, who was the krewe's ninth queen, was the royal grande dame of the day.
To assist in the stroll down memory lane, story boards highlighted past balls. Naturally that led to more stories, laughs and happy tears. Sharing tales at our table were Kay, Susan, Mary Ellen Juban, Laurie and Suzie. Popping in toward the end of things was krewe President Jim Purgerson, who didn’t seem to mind at all being the only guy at the table.
Artemis & Achilles
Lots of these folks gathered again on Jan. 19 for the Achilles ball at the Raising Cane's River Center. Suzie's husband, Andy Adler, reigned as king, and Anne McCanless was queen. Also having lots of fun were Debbie and Rickey Heroman, Valerie and Stevie Toups, Tracey and Ty McMains, Leonard Augustus and Thomas Teilhard, Rose Marie Fife, Randi and James Peltier and, exciting news, newlyweds Pamela Matassa and Kevin Hayes.
Next door, the Krewe of Artemis was celebrating its 18th Mardi Gras Soirée. Reigning over the festivities were Queen Dr. Elise Lalonde and King Dr. Jake Henderson. If you’ve never had the honor of attending a Mardi Gras ball, check out Queen Elise’s entrance to “Memory” from “Cats” at theadvocate.com.
On hand to honor this year’s royal court were former royals Melanie and André Uzee, Karen Profita and husband Bill, Abby Hamilton and husband Michael Aaron, Stephanie Possa and Don Bergeron, Joe Possa and Kris Cangelosi and husband Guy Blanchard, Cheryl Callerame and the queen’s hubby, Dr. Jimmy Lalonde. The partygoers also included krewe Captain Joanne Harvey, emcee Chris Nakamoto and wife Jamie, Chad Kenny Possa, Courtney and Todd Newbill, Allison and John Traxler, Charlene and Stan Montelaro, Liz and Kevin Harris, Meg and Don Gerald, Pat Richards, Sarah Margaret Smith, Rosemary Jeansonne, Joy Hammett, newlyweds Dr. Bunnie Hill and Paul Bologna, and Marci and Charles Blaize, whose lovely daughter Abby was one of the maids presented at the ball.
Arbor Day
On Jan. 18, I joined the tree-lover crowd at Baton Rouge Green’s Arbor Day Luncheon at the Rural Life Museum. Author/photographer Bill Guion shared everything you ever wanted to know about the live oaks of Louisiana, well, as much as time allowed. To find out more, get his just-released book, “Quercus Louisiana.”
The day also included a proclamation from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, a special presentation to outgoing board member Lillian Grossley and the introduction of Rawlston Phillips III, who is returning as president of the Baton Rouge Green board now that Katheryn Flournoy is ending her term.
Executive Director Sage Foley thanked BR Green’s Living Roadway sponsors: Turner Industries, the Saurage Family, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil, Entergy, Crompion International, Iberia Bank, Brown Industries, LA 1 South Truck Stop, ISC, SunPlus, Baton Rouge Coca-Cola, Bofingers, EMR, Agway Systems, Team Automotive, RGI, Petroleum Services Corp. and “2 Very Concerned Citizens.”
The program, a cooperative agreement between BR Green, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the East Baton Rouge Parish Department of Public Works, has grown to include over 4,300 trees across 24 sites.
Home for the Holidays
Gabby Wicks will most likely be planting a tree or two in the yard of her new home this spring. She’s the latest homeowner to benefit from former star NFL and Catholic High running back Warrick Dunn’s Home for the Holidays program, which assists single mothers in attaining a home with down payment assistance and furnishings.
She looked totally bewildered as a large crowd gathered outside her home for the Jan. 15 dedication, and she giggled a bit when Dunn asked her if she knew who he was. Then it was his turn to be surprised when she confessed she didn’t.
“For real!?!” asked Dunn. “Well, you will in a little bit.”
Dunn is the son of fallen Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Betty Smothers, a single mom whose dream was to have a home she and her children could call their own. It was a dream she never achieved before her death in 1993. Wicks's house was the 20th Habitat home Dunn has helped furnish and the 168th home through his Home for the Holidays program.
Joining in the celebration were Catholic High Principal Lisa Harvey and several of the students who took part in the build, and Chandler Mouton, manager for Aaron’s, which assisted with furnishing the home.