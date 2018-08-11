Kickoff for LSU’s first game of the 2018 season is a mere 21 days away, and already the Tiger faithful are dreaming in purple and gold.
Geaux Hancock Whitney!
That fact was driven home at the end of July when Hancock Whitney held a fabulous party at Tiger Stadium’s South Stadium Club to announce that it’s the official bank of Tiger Athletics. Regional Market President Robert Schneckenburger was beaming with pride as he welcomed everybody to the celebration, where the Gilded Artichoke provided a scrumptious spread and top-shelf libations flowed.
Among the partygoers were Robert’s wife, Whitney Vann, Debbie and Ricky Heroman, Tereasa and Andy Olinde, Linda and John Spain, Diane Tate, Paul Arrigo, Beverly and Corky Thompson, Mary Durusau and Barry Erwin, George Bell, Darryl Gissel and Fay Woo, Eric Lane, Peggy and Robert Wooley, Sylvia and Gene Duke, Kris Cangelosi, Baton Rouge Market President John L. Daniel and wife Debbie, Courtney Hart, Stephen David and a host of other Hancock Whitney officials.
The party was supposed to end at 8:30 but folks were still having fun an hour later. Pretty much sums up the night.