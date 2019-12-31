Happy New Year! Are you excited about the new decade that lies ahead? I know 2020 is going to be a very busy year.
As social things were slowing down for Christmas Day, two nonprofits celebrated the holidays with open houses on Dec. 17.
Santa, aka Ed Picard, popped in at Alzheimer’s Services, where clients of Charlie’s Place, their family members and caregivers had all gathered for a delicious lunch. Entertainment was provided by Shaaz Spring.
Later that afternoon, it was all about the puppies and kitties at the Companion Animal Alliance Shelter, which is celebrating one year of being open. I got to take a tour with Christel Slaughter, Vera Olds, Erin Reynaud, Matthew Edwards, Patricia Calfrey and Teri LeBlanc — some of the volunteers, donors and fundraisers who for years worked tirelessly to make the shelter a reality. It took a lot of willpower to leave without pets for everyone on my Christmas list. So, if Santa didn't deliver, go by the shelter and find yourself a new best friend.