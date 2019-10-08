If you’re like me, you look for any excuse to get out of cooking supper in the middle of the week. This Thursday, Capital Area United Way has your back! Teams from throughout the area will be serving up the Louisiana favorite as part of CAUW’s 32nd annual Jambalaya Jam.
The event raises funds for this year’s campaign, and one talented team will earn bragging rights for cooking up the best pot of jambalaya.
Come on downtown to the North Boulevard Town Square starting at 5 p.m. There’ll also be musical entertainment and a Kid Zone.