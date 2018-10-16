Some fun events to keep you busy for the next few days include the Junior League's Hollydays market, which runs Thursday through Sunday. The Shopping for a Cause gala kicks off the market Thursday night at the Raising Cane's River Center. Other Thursday night events include the Baton Rouge Rotary Club's 100th anniversary celebration, Boys & Girls Club's Steak & Stake Dinner, Louisiana Key Academy's Unmasking Dyslexia Gala and the debut "Bone Bash" benefiting the Arthritis Foundation.
Friday night features Baton Rouge Green's Gala at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library and Consortium 10/31's Ghostly Gala. Saturday is LSU Homecoming, with the Tigers taking on Mississippi State.
For details on any of these events, go to theadvocate.com and type Pam's Party Line into the search bar.