Forum 35 introduced members of its 2019 John W. Barton Sr. Community Leadership Development Program at a breakfast Sept. 24. This year’s cohort is the largest and most diverse in the program’s history representing a cross-section of the city’s business, civic and nonprofit sectors.
This year’s class includes Jason Avelar, Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Maya Bennett, BASIS Baton Rouge; Kirbie Buckles, Wolters Kluwer; Paul Cassisa, Elifin Realty; Kaneisha Chaney, nonprofit consultant; Locke Chauvin, McGlinchey Stafford; Amy Cimo, Community Coffee Co.; Dr. Joshua Davidson, Williamson Eye Clinic; Amy DeJean, Robert Half; Caitlin Demarest, Diane Allen & Associates; Brooke Duncan, City Year Baton Rouge; Kristen Edson, East Baton Rouge Parish Library; Jamie Freeman, The Tatman Group; Connor Gilbert, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality; Danielle Guadamud, BXS Insurance; Jonathan Hill, Franklin Associates; and Travis Hutchins, Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
Also, Zac Lemoine, Governor’s Office; Tyler Litt, New Schools for Baton Rouge; Danielle Mack, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center; Loren McIntyre, Beverly Brooks Thompson for Senate Campaign; Brian Melancon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center; Olivia Montgomery, Southern University Law Center; Janel Page, McMains Children’s Developmental Center; Kristina Pepelko, Kristinapepelko.com; Mandy Perret, Dutchtown High School; Marlee Pittman, Mid City Redevelopment Alliance; Catherine Santos; Chris Simoneaux, Assurance Financial; Nicholas Smith, Hannis T. Bourgeois; Allison Smith, Louisiana Board of Regents; Jamee Steele, The Tatman Group; Clay Turner, Kids’ Orchestra; and Elizabeth Walker, Louisiana Art & Science Museum.