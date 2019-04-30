Forum 35 officially welcomed its new board of directors at an April 1 reception atop the Shaw Center for the Arts.
The organization also announced its new mission and vision “to create opportunities for Baton Rouge young professionals to grow philanthropically, professionally and civically, and to enhance the vitality of the Baton Rouge community through civic-minded and service-oriented young professionals.”
Leading the group as it blazes a new path is President Jessica Trepagnier. Her fellow officers include President-elect Neva Butkus, Secretary Chris Simoneaux, Treasurer Amy DeJean and vice presidents Gregory Pogue, development; Amy Cimo, communications; Melissa Thompson, membership; Janel Page, arts and culture; Morgan Kastner, service; Meredith LaBorde, leadership; and Gabrielle Roussel, diversity.
Jessica Keasler, Vijay Murugesan, Ethan Melancon, Jeffrey Wale and Ryan Newchurch were tapped as members of the board of directors.
Phi Kappa Phi
LSU Provost Stacia L. Haynie was the keynote speaker at the LSU Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi’s 89th Induction and Awards Ceremony in late March. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society. Welcoming guests was chapter President Richard Vlosky.
Student award recipients included Outstanding Junior Lauren Honoré, psychology; Outstanding Senior and National Fellowship Chapter Designee Corey St. Romain, biological sciences and chemistry; Outstanding Master's Student Kiza Calumba, food sciences; Outstanding Ph.D. Student Andre Chiang, musical arts/vocal performance; and Outstanding Fellowship Second Place Sarah Karam, accounting.
Nontenured faculty and instructor award recipients, co-funded by the LSU Alumni Association, included Stephen Midway, of the Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences, Natural and Physical Sciences; Nathan Kalmoe, of the Manship School of Mass Communication and Department of Political Science, Humanities & Social Sciences; Fahima Ife with the English Department, Creative & Performing Arts; and Roxanne Dill with the Manship School of Mass Communication, Outstanding Instructor.
Mary Bowen, a research associate in the School of Renewable Natural Resources received the Chapter Appreciation Award.