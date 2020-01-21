Lots of organizations are kicking off the new year with new officers and board members. And, although the holidays are over, there were so many events we couldn't fit them all in.
Today's column catches up with Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Flower Lovers Garden Guild and a few others.
CASA volunteers provide a voice in court for abused or neglected children.
Shortly after Jan. 1, CASA's Executive Committee was sworn in. They are: Chairman Jeff Calmes, Vice Chairwoman Jolaina Matthews, Treasurer Roy Hebert and Secretary Mary Jane Dillenberger. Elected to the board are Chester Burnett, Suzanne Cambre, Jan Cassidy, Crystal French, Laure Gulino, Bebe P. Landry, Michelle Lofton, Patrick Michaels, Kathryn Mount, Isaac Patterson, Katherine Persac, Aimee Riggs, Bill Stevens, Merri Hope Thompson and Robert Woosley.