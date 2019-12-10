If you’re like me, Christmas means music — lots and lots of music. I enjoy it all, from the off-the-wall “Dogs Barking Jingle Bells” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” to classics like “Deck the Halls” and “White Christmas” to the spirtual “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night.” As I put up the tree and pull out the decorations, I seem to find myself humming along to one of them.
You won't want to miss the sounds of season at the eighth annual Cool Winter Nights, Hot Jazz featuring the Rev. Greg Daigle, Sasha Masakowski, Brian Shaw, Willis Delony and Bill Grimes at the Manship Theatre Dec. 17-18; the Baton Rouge Symphony’s Holiday Brass concert Dec. 19 at St. Joseph Cathedral; and, also at the Manship, the 10th annual “Home For The Holidays” concert Dec. 26 starring Louisiana singer-songwriters CJ Solar, Brent Anderson, Benjy Davis, David Borné and Rhett Anthony, who just happens to be “home for the holidays.”