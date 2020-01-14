It was a late Christmas celebration for 10 Baton Rouge nonprofits, thanks to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge Foundation.
Foundation Chairman Mike DePaul and Vice Chairwoman Lisa Johnson handed out $75,000 in community grants at the club’s Jan. 8 luncheon at Drusilla Place.
This year’s recipients are: $10,000 each — the Emerge Center, Kids Orchestra, Southern University System Foundation, the Sunshine Foundation and Volunteers of America; and, $5,000 each — BREC Foundation, Manners of the Heart, Opéra Louisiane, Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge and Volunteers in Public Schools.
‘We are Warriors’
That was the theme for a musical matinee produced by the Louisiana Coalition of African American Breast Cancer Survivors at the Manship Theatre on Nov. 9. Attendees in active treatment were “bundled” in pink blankets by survivors offering up prayers for healing.
Added to this year’s lineup was “The Barbershop Group,” who gathered at a local barbershop one Saturday morning giving and seeking advice on how to relate to the women in their lives impacted by breast cancer.
Offering their support via video messages were Gov. John Bel Edwards and actress Lynn Smith Whitfield, a native of Baton Rouge. Assisting with the festivities were members of the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Key Club.