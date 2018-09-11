The cherry on top of my social to-do list last week was the Grandparents Day celebration with grandson TJ Kennon at Woodlawn Elementary School. He’s in Ms. Lakeisha Bergeron’s first-grade class — one of five at the school, so there were lots of grandparents with lots of proud smiles. Principal Janice Lindsey made everyone feel welcome.
Scientific Dinner
While I wasn't able to attend the Aug. 16 event, Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the U.S. Department of Defense celebrated 30 years of collaboration at the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation’s Scientific Dinner.
Researchers Jennifer Rood and Tiffany Stewart highlighted discoveries resulting from collaborative research in nutrition, fitness, sleep and technology and 'readiness and resiliency’ for military personnel.