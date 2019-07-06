Nineteen young women were introduced at the Baton Rouge Delta Development Corp.’s and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority’s annual Debutante Presentation Tea on June 9 at the Baton Rouge Delta House.
Welcoming guests to “An Evening with the Delta Debutantes,” signaling the beginning of the cotillion season, were corporation Chairwoman Karmen R. Davis and alumnae chapter President Tisha R. McKinney. The coterie of debs were introduced by Natasha Smith-Seals, chairwoman of the 54th annual Grand Cotillion, which takes place Aug. 3 at the Renaissance Hotel.
The debs are Mackenzie Raegan Bell, daughter of Wanda and Michael T. Bell; Daria Joy Carter, daughter of Tiffany and Adrian Carter; Naana Alberta Ennin, daughter of Sophia and Ato Ennin; Tahirah L. Forte, daughter of Sherice D. Forte, of Baton Rouge, and Tahir L. Forte, of Prairieville; Jahmaya Nicole Glover, daughter of Kenyana Nicole Coates-Glover and Joseph Glover III; Chloe Olivia Hill, daughter of Yvette and Calvin Hill; Brionna Julia James, daughter of Melissa and Bruce James; Dorian Shaliece Jones, daughter of Shantell and Deron Jones; Kenyah Mariah Marie Jones, daughter of Nevard Elbert Jones, of New Orleans, and the late Charlene James Brown; and LeahMonet Gloria Morgan, daughter of Gabrielle Brown-Morgan and Warren Eldridge Morgan Jr.
Also, Karrington Deyone Ned, daughter of Keshia N. Roberson and Derrick Ned; Zion Kim Ross, daughter of Karen Williams-Ross and Kim Anthony Ross; Jhayce Kalisse Smith, daughter of Angelica and Keith Smith; Kya Lydell Smith, daughter of Danetta Camper-Smith and Carl Smith; Quinterria Renae Tennart, daughter of Sheneka and Morel Johnson; Chyna Nicole Williams, daughter of Demetra and Michael Breaux; Skylar Ella Jean Williams, daughter of Melinda and James Anderson Jr.; Jailen SandraJo Wright, daughter of Shantell Young and the late Julius Wright Sr.; and Karin E’lane Wright, daughter of Trudi Griffin, of Port Allen, and Kina Wright Sr.
The evening began with a meditation from Dr. Janet Cook, corporation chaplain. As each deb was introduced, she took her place in the receiving line to greet the guests.
Dancing for a Cause
Come join me on July 13 in Gonzales for Dancing for a Cause, a benefit for ARC of Ascension. I’ll be in the judge’s chair while star dancers Megan Martinez Babin, Andrea "Andi" Carroll, Rick Dickmyer, Barker Dirmann, Hope Guedry, Dr. Samantha Gulino, Murphy Paul, Joel Robert, Rachel Vallot and Elizabeth Vowell show off their moves.
The fun starts at 7 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo 4-H Building. Get your tickets at Dancingforacause.net.