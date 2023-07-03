Stepping inside a stranger's home is something parents warn us about — a rule that goes out the window when it comes to estate sales. This isn't Hansel and Gretel.
Estate sale shopping allows people to peruse through the museum of someone else's life, with an occasional sense of voyeurism speculating on the homeowner's careers, travels, family and more.
Purchasing used or once-loved items breathes new life into trinkets and treasures.
"I love the look on a customer's face when they have a good find," said Charity Trahan, owner of Blue Moon Estate Sales. "It's like treasure hunting."
While Blue Moon is a national chain, Trahan locally owns and operates the Baton Rouge and New Orleans sectors. She said she appreciates the camaraderie with the other owners across the country, often looking to them for advice with pricing recommendations for unique items.
Trahan's love for estate sales began in her hometown in Missouri, where her aunt owns an antique store.
She usually hosts weekly sales, and multiple ones in a week, if needed. At a recent estate sale in Baton Rouge, Trahan and her team were selling items from a couple who was downsizing. Bicycles to plants, jewelry, tea kettles and records were available for purchase.
In many estate sales that go on for multiple days, each succeeding day comes with additional discounts. Shoppers who want the best pick go early and experienced shoppers know to go at the end to get bargain deals on pieces that are left.
With each sale, Trahan strives to present the items with class and respect.
"We try to make it as comfortable as possible. Sometimes it is an emotional process for our clients," she said. "Even though people are selling things, there is a certain pride around the items they spent hard-earned money on all these years."
Julia Summers, founder of the online store Mariposa Vintage Shop, grew up going to estate sales with her mom and sister. One sale after another, the outings became part of her childhood. In 2020, she decided to open an online store of vintage items. She runs the shop on the side to her full-time job as a special needs teacher.
Summers thoughtfully curates the store by shopping estate sales and antique shops in Baton Rouge and anywhere she travels — she'll also frequent a thrift store here and there.
"I love sharing stories and allowing people to get to know the story behind their pieces," Summers said. "I love to share the joy that secondhand and previously loved pieces have given me with other people."
Over the years, Summers has learned to identify various design styles by researching manufacturers and identifying marks on pieces like fine china or pottery.
She has also gathered a few tips for shopping estate sales:
- Look for quality pieces. Researching different brands will help to determine which items are worth the splurge.
- The Google Lens app is a great tool to gather information about an unknown piece.
- Most estate sales post photos of the items beforehand. Looking at these can help you decide if you want to go.
- The website www.estatesales.net lists sales around Baton Rouge, Acadiana and across the country. Summers said she looks here and on social media to treasure hunt.
Typical reasons for estate sales include death, divorce, debt or downsizing. Trahan said that the "peak season" for sales tend to be around spring, but business generally follows the real estate market. However, in the South, she said customers have weather on their side — people can shop comfortably longer in the year without having to worry about elements like snow.
While all of Trahan's estate sales have an "open to the public first" policy, she said it is tempting to snatch the good items first. At the end of a job, if an item is still available, she and her team are allowed to purchase items through the sale.
Trahan views every piece she buys as a memento. Once, in a 100-year-old home in New Orleans, she purchased a few perfume and cologne bottles, along with some 1950s ice cream sundae glasses.
At a recent sale she hosted, the estate owner had a collection of more than 23 years of Jazz Fest posters, which were personally signed and in mint condition.
Trahan said she and her team get to know their clients while they spend time in their homes preparing for the sales.
"And we learn their story," she said.