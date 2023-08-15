Sunday night, Ashley Potter and her husband decided to order out from P.F. Chang's in Baton Rouge to share a meal with their five children who range in age from 14 to 23. The whole order exceeded $200 and included some of their favorite menu items — particularly an order of crispy green beans.
After the family ate Sunday night, they put the leftovers in the fridge and warmed up the food Monday night for dinner. They popped the crispy green beans into their air fryer.
And that's where things went sideways.
"My husband grabbed a big handful of the green beans and put them in his mouth," Potter said.
From there, Billy Potter got a shock.
"My husband had a filling. That's how he felt it. It kind of shocked his tooth," Ashley Potter said.
There was something in the green beans that should not have been there.
"Then he just spit it out," Ashley Potter said.
From there, the Potters got a toothpick and started investigating. In all, they found 22 individual staples in the green beans.
"We got a toothpick and started counting," Ashley Potter said. "There were no staples in the bag. Even the receipt wasn't stapled to the bag. The bag handles were all tied together. There were no staples anywhere else — except in the green beans."
Ashley Potter said she wasn't sure what to do — so she called the restaurant.
"I don't know what else you can do — except not eat there anymore," she said. "Eating out is not cheap. Then we had to throw it away. So that ticked me off more."
Ashley Potter said the first person she spoke with at P.F. Chang's offered to give her a new order of crispy green beans.
"The local guy said, 'You can come back and get some more.' We were like, 'No thanks,'" she said.
The folks at P.F. Chang's say they're trying to figure out what happened and are taking precautions to make sure it doesn't happen again.
Michael Tran, hospitality manager for the local P.F. Chang's, said the restaurant's management had spoken with the Potters.
"We put a report in yesterday and spoke with the guests as far as addressing the situation," Tran said. "The only thing I can possibly think of is we had a stapler on the side of the kitchen line with the takeout team. The only thing we can think of is that someone knocked off some staples. We have taken preventative measures."
Tran said the restaurant's management thanked the guests for bringing the incident to their attention.
"We've apologized to them," Tran said. "We've done our best to try and figure out what happened. We're making sure it cannot happen again."
A member of the Potter family posted a photo on Facebook of the staple-filled green beans Monday evening, but by Tuesday morning, they had taken it down.
"We don't want anything — aside from this not to happen to anyone else," Ashley Potter said.
Meanwhile, she says her family is working through the shock of the situation and trying not to think about how much they will miss P.F. Chang's crispy green beans.
"We eat those things like crazy. It's been a longtime favorite. We love those crispy green beans. I should say we 'loved' them," Ashley Potter said. "The whole thing was pretty weird. We're all good now."