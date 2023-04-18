The British royal family are making big plans for the May 6 coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. While only 2,000 hand-calligraphed invitations are going out for the coronation event itself, organizers are inviting others to join the celebration called the Coronation Big Lunch.
Organizers of the Big Lunch in the United Kingdom are building the event with a lot of flexibility, suggesting hosting the event between May 6-8 and including the idea of hosting a "Lunar Lunch" in the evening for those who can't do a traditional lunch. The overarching goal is to bring neighbors and "communities together to celebrate the Coronation and share friendship, food and fun."
According to the website www.royal.uk, "Her Majesty The Queen Consort has been Patron of the initiative since 2013 and has attended Big Lunches all across the UK and the world, including in Ghana and Barbados."
The site also includes ideas for party games, how to make bunting and an array of other suggestions, including a recipe for what they call Coronation Quiche.
Are you planning an event around the coronation here? If so, email Jan Risher at jan.risher@theadvocate.com.
Coronation Quiche for Coronation Big Lunch
Serves 6
Recipe is from www.royal.uk and created for King Charles' May 6 coronation (Original recipe is in grams and Celsius. This recipe has been converted into ounces, cups and into Fahrenheit.)
Ingredients
Pastry
1 cup plain flour
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons cold butter, diced
2 tablespoons lard
2 tablespoons milk
(or a ready-made shortcrust pastry)
Filling
1/2 cup milk
3/4 cup heavy cream
2 medium eggs
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
salt and pepper
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1 to 1 1/2 cup cooked spinach
1/4 cup cooked fava beans
1. To make the pastry:
Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl. Add the fats and rub the mixture together using your fingertips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb-like texture. Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough. Cover and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes.
2. Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of the tin and approximately 5mm thick.
3. Line the tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge.
4. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
5. Line the pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes, before removing the greaseproof paper and baking beans.
6. Reduce the oven temperature to 320 F.
7. Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning.
8. Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind baked base, top with the chopped spinach and beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture.
9. If required gently give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.
10. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and lightly golden.