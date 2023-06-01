Brandy Johnson was judging a talent contest the first time she heard Annalee Templet sing.
Add to that the fact that the 12-year-old University Lab School student was singing a song from "Matilda the Musical," and Johnson knew without a doubt that Templet was the one.
The one? Yes, the one actor perfect for the lead in Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "Matilda the Musical Jr.," which Johnson is directing. The production opens on Friday in the Reilly Theatre at LSU.
Sure, Templet was a little younger than the other principal players in the 26-member, all-kid cast, but it didn't matter. The main character is known to be smaller in stature and younger in years.
If Matilda can handle it, why not Templet?
"And I have to say, Annalee is doing an amazing job," Johnson said. "Really, all of the kids in this production have."
Actually, Playmakers is performing "Matilda Jr.," part of the "junior" musical series tailored for younger casts by removing a song or two to shorten production time. The musical marks the end of Playmakers' 40th anniversary season, which also was its first fully staged season since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
"Matilda the Musical" is based on Roald Dahl's 1988 novel, "Matilda," about a precocious girl with the gift of telekinesis and a love of reading. Matilda is 5 years old in the book, born to a pair of dysfunctional parents and placed in a school ruled by the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, played by 17-year-old home-schooled junior Quincy Picard in Playmakers' show.
Matilda's only allies are the town librarian, Mrs. Phelps, played by 15-year-old Liberty Magnet High School junior Tori Broussard, and her sweet teacher, Miss Honey, portrayed by University High School sophomore Evie Trahan, 16.
Then there are Matilda's parents. Mr. Wormwood (Liberty Magnet High School freshman Jayden Brion, 14) and Mrs. Wormwood (St. Joseph's Academy freshman Camille Masterson, also 14).
Mr. Wormwood is consumed by shady dealings with shady characters, while his wife obsesses over ballroom dancing, specifically salsa. Both see no value in reading and think of their daughter as strange.
Maybe even weird.
But that doesn't stop Matilda from trying to find a way to break free from all who hold her back, and she does this throughout the story at the comic expense of her oppressors.
To achieve this, Matilda also uses her telekinesis along the way. But how will this be portrayed on stage?
"It's a secret," Johnson said, laughing. "We can't tell you, but I mean, obviously, there's only certain ways that you can make things like that happen. So, I think if people really think about it, they can figure out how we're doing it. But we definitely are trying to do it in an efficient way, but also make it magical. We also have an amazing lighting designer, who will do some great things with the lights that will help with all those magical moments."
"Matilda the Musical Jr." is the second Playmakers production directed by Johnson, following last summer's all-kid cast musical, "Annie."
"Our cast is pretty big with 26," she said. "I've seen this musical staged with bigger casts, but this one is just the right number, and the kids in this show are really doing an amazing job."
Playmakers of Baton Rouge opens "Matilda the Musical Jr." on Friday, June 2, in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, on the LSU campus.
Templet certainly has been working hard. She knows all eyes will be on her as she takes center stage with the most lines.
"It's a big responsibility, but I'm ready," she said.