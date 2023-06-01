Brandy Johnson was judging a talent contest the first time she heard Annalee Templet sing.

Add to that the fact that the 12-year-old University Lab School student was singing a song from "Matilda the Musical," and Johnson knew without a doubt that Templet was the one.

The one? Yes, the one actor perfect for the lead in Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "Matilda the Musical Jr.," which Johnson is directing. The production opens on Friday in the Reilly Theatre at LSU.

Sure, Templet was a little younger than the other principal players in the 26-member, all-kid cast, but it didn't matter. The main character is known to be smaller in stature and younger in years.

If Matilda can handle it, why not Templet?

"And I have to say, Annalee is doing an amazing job," Johnson said. "Really, all of the kids in this production have."