Some of the kids in Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "High School Musical Jr." were born around the time Disney released its film.
"When you think about it, 'High School Musical' would be graduating this year," said Todd Henry, the theater company's executive director.
The musical hit the Disney Channel in 2006, making 2023 the beginning of its senior year of high school.
That is, if the musical was a student, which, of course, it isn't. But its Playmakers cast is filled with plenty of students who watched — and are still watching — it throughout the years. Now they get to play out the story, characters and songs with which they've fallen in love.
"They're saying they want to do 'High School Musical 2' for the summer show," Henry said, laughing.
Tony is a basketball star at East High School. Gabriella is a new kid who is super smart.
Well, that remains to be seen. First, this 25-member cast will open "High School Musical Jr." on Friday in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU. Bear in mind that North Tower Drive is blocked by construction projects, so you'll have to enter Tower Drive on the south side off Highland Road.
And once there, you'll be transported to East High School, where the Wildcat basketball team rules the school and mean girl Sharpay Evans, played by Caroline Keyser, 15, a St. Joseph's Academy sophomore, is always a shoo-in for the leading role of every play production.
Well, almost every play production. New girl Gabriella Montez, played by Camille Masterson, 14, a St. Joseph's Academy sophomore, challenges Sharpay for the lead in the school's musical production.
Meanwhile, love brews as head basketball star Troy Bolton, played by 17-year-old Zachary High School senior Brennan Bankston, has eyes for Gabriella. Actually, interest in his new classmate was piqued when the two met at a ski lodge during winter break, where they teamed up for a karaoke competition.
When school resumes, Troy learns that Gabriella is in his homeroom classroom. She tells him her family decided to move to town.
If this sounds sort of like the plot of "Grease," well, it has its similarities. Gabriella, like "Grease's" Sandy, is the smart girl. Her best friend, the smartest of them all, Taylor, is played by Tori Broussard, 15, a Liberty Magnet High School sophomore.
Troy, like Danny, has his own gang. Instead of T-Birds, he hangs with his basketball buddies, who don't understand his sudden interest in musical theater. His best friend Chad Danforth, played by 18-year-old Logan Burge, is particularly perplexed.
Speaking of Burge, "High School Musical Jr." will be his 25th show with Playmakers. He'll enter Louisiana Tech University in Ruston as a freshman after the show's run.
"I might try to come back and work with Playmakers during my breaks," he said.
Back to Troy, he accompanies Gabriella to the musical tryouts and offers his support by auditioning by her side. The drama teacher is impressed and asks both to return for callback auditions.
Still, there's no denying Sharpay's talent, especially when she teams up with twin brother, Ryan, played by 12-year-old Grayson Morgan, a University High School seventh grader.
But can Sharpay's manipulation keep her brother in line?
"Ryan is the show guy, but he's also Sharpay's brother, so he kind of has to follow everything Sharpay does until the end of the show," Morgan said. "But he wants to be the main character, and he wants everyone to see him and whatnot. So, he's in her shadow, and then he isn't?
Is that a spoiler? Maybe, but Morgan's not really giving anything away. It's obvious from his character's musical performances that Ryan Evans wants to shine and is looking for a chance for the spotlight.
One of the best running threads in "High School Musical" is its presentation of typical personality types, groups and cliques found in high schools, then revealing how they all have their individual aspirations and dream of bucking the status quo to achieve them.
The musical alliance between Tony and Gabriella has a way of kicking open these aspirational floodgates with schemes and conflicts along the way.
So, who will land the leading roles in this high school musical? If you've never seen the movie, you'll have to go the Reilly to find out.
That's where you'll also see Jeoffery Harris Jr.'s choreography for the show's musical numbers, all of which have a lot of moving parts.
"You have so many things going on all over the stage, so it can get stressful when trying to put it together," Harris said. "But it's also been a great challenge."
Director Amy Gomez loves the high school setting. She directed Playmakers' "Junie B. Jones" last summer.
"Junie B. Jones was in elementary school, and I love that we've moved into high school for this show," said Gomez, who teaches the talented theater program in Ascension Parish schools. "I work with kids from primary to high school, and I love all the ages. But I feel like their personalities really shine through at this age, and they really start becoming who they are. And, so, this musical celebrates that."