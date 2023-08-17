Some of the kids in Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "High School Musical Jr." were born around the time Disney released its film.

"When you think about it, 'High School Musical' would be graduating this year," said Todd Henry, the theater company's executive director.

The musical hit the Disney Channel in 2006, making 2023 the beginning of its senior year of high school.

That is, if the musical was a student, which, of course, it isn't. But its Playmakers cast is filled with plenty of students who watched — and are still watching — it throughout the years. Now they get to play out the story, characters and songs with which they've fallen in love.

"They're saying they want to do 'High School Musical 2' for the summer show," Henry said, laughing.