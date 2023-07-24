Is air pollution linked to dementia?
Air pollution is made up of several different components including gases, chemical compounds, metals and tiny particles known as particulate matter. Long term exposure or exposure to high levels of air pollution can be hazardous, leading to health conditions that affect the lungs and heart.
Several studies on air pollution have been focused on cognitive impairment and dementia risk. There is evidence that tiny air pollution particles can enter the brain, but at this time researchers cannot determine if these air pollution particles play a role in the development of dementia.
A form of iron called magnetite is often found within fine particulate matter in air pollution and can be studied in the body due to its magnetic properties. These magnetite particles are released in the air by fuel and are also produced naturally in the brain. A 2016 study of brain tissue from people in Mexico City and Manchester confirmed that magnetite from air pollution can pass into the brain via the blood stream or directly through the thin lining of the nose. These particles were seen inside the protein deposits known as amyloid plaques, hallmark to Alzheimer’s disease, which leads to speculation that magnetite could be involved in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Yet, it should be noted, the study did not provide evidence that magnetite is involved in the formation of amyloid plaques or that it can lead to the death of brain cells. These magnetite particles, on the other hand, could enter the brain from polluted air and end up in amyloid plaques because of the brain’s waste disposal processes.
According to the Alzheimer’s Society, studies using mice and dogs living in polluted areas suggest that air pollution could be associated with cognitive impairment. The exposure of mice to traffic pollution in the lab resulted in symptoms such as poorer learning ability, memory and motor skills. In a few studies with human beings exposed to high levels of pollutants, the research showed that this exposure led to poorer performance on cognitive levels over time, yet this does not mean these participants have or will develop dementia.
A 2016 study of 6.6 million people from Canada reported a potential link between dementia and living close to very busy roads. The study found that those living within 50 meters (about the length of five double-decker buses) of a major road were 7% more likely to develop dementia than people living more than 300 meters away (about 13 back-to-back tennis courts), in which fine particulate matter levels can be up to 10 times lower. As there are other factors associated with living on a busy road, such as high noise pollution and stress, this study does not prove air pollution causes dementia. A direct link between air pollution and dementia has not been found; however, there are many unanswered questions, suggesting that the studies of air pollution and dementia should be prioritized in future research.