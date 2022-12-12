Sarah Turner, co-owner of Puf Sweet and Chameleon Girls, located in the back of 541 S. Eugene in Baton Rouge (behind the equally cute Red Stick Reads and Mimosa shops) took time to answer a few questions, but she could not pull herself away from decorating Christmas-themed goodie bags.
Turner is a worker bee and keeps her hands in almost constant motion. She and her mom, Suzette Turner, own the small business that creates a variety of locally designed and made items for children and sweet treats.
The Turners' tiny shop on S. Eugene has been open since November and will remain open through February. Sarah Turner explained that she mainly creates her pieces at home.
The colorful line of hand puppets and other tactile toys started when Turner began making princess dresses in 2011.
"Then I found out I was pregnant. Because I was making princess dresses, I knew I would have a baby girl," she said with a smile.
Think again.
"Lo and behold, it was a boy — and I started making finger puppets," she said.
As is evidenced by the detail of the finger puppets, Turner tries to take things up a notch or two.
She said they get all sorts of requests for finger-puppet characters — including a fair share of rather surprising characters. For example, they make and sell a lot of Five Nights at Freddy's finger puppets. Five Nights at Freddy's is a series of survival horror video games in and around a fictional family pizza restaurant franchise named "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza," after its mascot, the animatronic bear Freddy Fazbear.
"You'd be surprised at the requests we get and the puppets we sell," Turner said.
She says at this time of year the farm set puppets, the nativity scene set with the barn and all the different characters that come into play are quite popular, along with Harry Potter and superhero-inspired puppets.
"It's a broad spectrum, you never know who somebody is going to want," Sarah Turner said.
On Friday morning, the shop was fresh out of Five Nights at Freddy's finger puppets, but they did have all the alphabet puppets except the letter L and an array of character puppets, including Big Bird and a few other Sesame Street characters, Harry Potter and friends and various Smurf puppets. Puf Sweet also has a variety of locally made children's books that focus on tactile experiences and locally made sweet treats.