What are some considerations for a person who has Alzheimer’s disease and also diagnosed with cancer?
Individuals with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias who have been diagnosed with cancer pose unique challenges in clinical practice: They have impairments in understanding, obstacles in communication, limited or no capacity to consent with the issues related to death and dying, struggle with expressing pain symptoms, and have great difficulty in following medication regimes. Additionally, and because of these many obstacles, caregivers struggle to make any decisions for their loved ones, and this can put much stress on both parties.
An individual with Alzheimer’s and cancer may experience symptoms or side effects caused by the cancer or cancer treatment. The affected individual may or may not be able to express these symptoms and thus, the caregiver leans more on observing his or her loved one’s body language, facial expressions, and gestures.
Many cancer patients have memory issues, difficulty concentrating and experience fatigue. For affected individuals, these side effects may get worse temporarily and for some, these changes may be permanent. Additionally, problems with poor appetite and eating may arise during cancer treatments as well as a sore mouth, difficulty swallowing, weight loss or gain, diarrhea, and/or constipation. A dietitian is usually available for caregivers to provide tips and strategies in weathering through healthy eating during treatment. For instance, caregivers can make sure their loved ones do not overeat, and that they avoid foods with high fat content and sugars, and generally, have plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables and high fiber foods to prevent constipation. It is also extremely important for the loved one to keep hydrated to avoid dehydration and constipation. The oncologist or dietitian can recommend a daily regime of liquids, typically about 3.5 pints a day. Additionally, caregivers need to pay special attention to dental hygiene for their loved one. The side effects of the cancer can produce mouth sores, or dentures may begin to not fit properly, so dental checkups are advised.
People often worry that cancer causes severe pain. But not everyone will have pain, even if the cancer is advanced. Caregivers should talk with the oncologist and cancer team about the proper pain management during the cancer treatment. Oftentimes, affected individuals have difficulty expressing pain. Caregivers should look for signs of pain that may be disguised in behavioral patterns. The affected individual may be agitated or tearful, scream out, hold the part of the body that is causing pain, clench teeth, frown, refuse help or care, and/or generally become withdrawn. Sometimes the caregiver may need the help of a specialist to assess the loved one’s pain and symptoms. The health care team can monitor and adjust the dose of medicines or add new ones to control symptoms.
There are no easy answers on proceeding with cancer treatments when an individual also has Alzheimer's disease, and one must consider the quality of life versus the possibility of just extending it. Caregivers should consult with the oncology team, family physician, a hospice representative, a member of clergy and other family members and friends for guidance for the best possible care for their loved ones.