Jaime Glas picked Overpass Market for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. To no surprise, she wore sparkles — custom ones that matched her new engagement ring, in fact.
Glas, 34, is getting married later this month in a private ceremony before heading to Mexico in July for a big bash with loads of friends and family. My guess is that her dress may have a sparkle or two, not just for her, but also for her 17 attendants as well as her soon-to-be husband's 22 attendants.
"Everybody wants to be sparkly," she said while munching on her go-to order at Overpass.
For lunch, Glas asked for her go-to order, the kale Caesar salad with chicken and jalapenos ($17). I ordered the honey citrus shrimp tacos ($17), which were tasty with crispy shrimp, satsuma glaze, spicy avocado slaw, pickled reds, salsa and sour cream.
Background on Glas and all the sparkles
After graduating from LSU in petroleum engineering, Glas could have never guessed the sparkly direction her life would go in. Working in the petroleum industry, where she was tasked with figuring out where to drill, she was often required to wear industrial jumpsuits on drilling sites. They didn't come in her size — there was only a men's small, to be exact — so, she decided to make her own.
Glas's industrial garments for women turned into a big business. After selling it she started her Baton Rouge-based business, Queen of Sparkles, which made her name. After the incredible exposure coach Kim Mulkey, LSU basketball coach, offered Glas' sparkly creations, Glas' reign is nearing global domination.
But back to the custom sparkles she was wearing at our lunch.
Fiance Hunter Odom — a Baton Rouge attorney and fellow University High alumni who she has been dating for five years — had the smarts to design an engagement ring worthy of his queen. It's a rainbow-like affair with sapphires in every color of the spectrum fanning around a circular diamond.
In rapid-fire conversation, we learned that we're both postcard fans, and she told me she created a postcard for one of the invitations to a wedding event. She then took her postcard love and, you guessed it, created a postcard-sparkle fabric, which will be available this month.
Glas is a busy girl. She has just finished designing her holiday collection and has one more collection to create before her big wedding in Mexico that 250 people are attending. She said her next collection will be the unlikely combination of "a Mardi Gras, Valentines and rodeo collection."
She also needs to make one more trip to Cozumel to confirm final wedding details, specifically, the flowers. She said her dress will "obviously be sparkly" and that she's working with a designer in Dallas to get it just right.
That analytical, engineering background comes in handy when keeping all the sparkling balls in the air.
"My calendar is essential to keep everything on track," she said. "I rely on my analytical nature and engineering training. I don't like to waste anything."
Growing up, Glas said she recognized that she dressed differently. We talked about what could be behind her fashion sense, as well as other local designers known for color. She told me about her three rescue dogs, including two pit mixes.
I asked how she designs a collection. She said she starts with a Word document with a list of ideas, often 200 or more, then works with "illustrator wizards" to dream up the designs and determines which designs make the cut and what articles of clothing should be made from each fabric.
"I have a million swatch books that I use," Glas said. "Then we create a tech pack to send to manufacturers, with photos for reference. Some designs take months to create."
Queen of Sparkles has nine full-time employees and 22 part-time employees. The company has grown so fast that it has moved warehouses eight times in the last two years.
Glas said the Taylor Swift Eras tour created an entirely different level of demand for sparkly clothing, which her company was happy to provide.
"Everybody went with sparkles. I don't know when Taylor Swift became sparkly, but I'm here for it," she said. "We've grown, we're double what we were last year. People all over the world are ordering all the time."
Glas said she knows that "dressing like this isn't for everybody," but for those who are into it, Queen of Sparkles has become a go-to source.
"Sparkles are good — they make me happy," she said. "We're good people, trying hard."