In the early 1970s, Alvin Batiste, the cherished jazz clarinetist, composer and music educator who founded the Jazz Institute at Southern University, spearheaded the production of two albums that became the rarest of rare finds for collectors of underground jazz.
Never sold or distributed, “The Southern University Jazz Ensemble Goes to Africa with Love” and “Live at the 1971 American College Jazz Festival” were given away as souvenirs. Fifty years later, a Los Angeles reissue label is rereleasing the original albums and a collection of unreleased recordings, beginning Friday with “Goes to Africa with Love.”
Available in monthly installments, “Live at the 1971 American College Jazz Festival” follows on July 21 and “Music Came: Live 1971-1976” on Aug. 18. Licensed from the Batiste family, the releases are available digitally and as vinyl LPs at nowagainrecords.com.
Now-Again Records’ offerings include Nigerian funk, Brazilian psychedelia and beyond-the-mainstream American jazz, funk and soul. For Eothen Alapatt, the label’s founder and president, the Batiste/Southern University Jazz Ensemble reissues are a years in the making dream project.
“I can’t think of a more relevant way to showcase the beauty of America,” Alapatt said from Los Angeles. “It’s such meaningful music to me.”
Each of the Southern University Jazz Ensemble albums features a booklet of historic photos and music researcher Bret Sjerven’s 6,000-word liner notes.
“It was a joy to collaborate with Eothen Alapatt on this,” the Indianapolis-based Sjerven said. “There’s tremendous depth to these albums, depth that’s rarely heard, even on commercially produced records by mavericks like Pharoah Sanders or Sun Ra or Archie Shepp.”
Alapatt and Sjerven place the Batiste-Southern University Jazz Ensemble recordings in the subgenre “spiritual jazz.” Emerging in the 1960s — after Batiste had already recorded modern jazz with his simpatico New Orleans peers Ellis Marsalis and Harold Battiste — the spiritual jazz moniker came to represent such boundary-expanding musicians as John Coltrane (“A Love Supreme”), Sonny Sharrock (“Black Woman”), Sun Ra and His Solar-Myth Arkestra and Lonnie Liston Smith and the Cosmic Echoes.
Like Batiste’s solo recordings, his albums with the Southern University Jazz Ensemble feature original songs and instrumentals that fuse his interest in history and spirituality with jazz, blues and African and Brazilian rhythms. Examples of Batiste’s long view of American history include “North American Idiosyncrasy,” a blues-based piece he originally composed for his friend, saxophonist Cannonball Adderley, and the likewise bluesy and mystical “Music Came.”
The concert performance of “Music Came” on “Live at the 1971 American College Jazz Festival,” Sjerven writes, features “the honey-toned Edward Perkins working against the chants of the band members, affirming to the listeners that jazz and blues emerged from the trauma experienced by African Americans, but that they had triumphed in creating something indelible and beautiful in spite of their terrible suffering.”
Sjerven describes the studio version of “Music Came,” which appears on the “Goes to Africa with Love” album, and features Batiste’s poet wife, Edith, as a “duet of spiritual poetry and exclamatory clarinet.” The talent Batiste enlisted for the “Goes to Africa with Love” studio sessions also include his longtime collaborator, drummer Herman Jackson; soprano saxophonist James McElroy; and bassist Charlie Singleton, who’d later join the 1980s funk band, Cameo.
Batiste and the Southern University Jazz Ensemble recorded “Goes to Africa with Love” at Deep South Studios in Baton Rouge shortly before the group’s U.S. Department of State-sponsored trip to West Africa. The album was distributed free of charge during the seven-nation, monthlong tour.
Vocalist Perkins appears on both the studio and concert albums, singing many songs, including one of Batiste’s best-known compositions, the breezy “Clean Air.” An elegant crooner in the tradition of Frank Sinatra and Billy Eckstine, Perkins blends beautifully with Batiste’s melodic clarinet in “Clean Air,” as both of them soar above a large rhythm section that defines groovy.
Perkins performed with Batiste from his first semester of study at Southern University until the jazz master’s death in 2007, hours before he was scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
“I’m in awe that it’s finally getting out there,” Perkins said of the long unavailable Batiste-Jazz Ensemble recordings.
Perkins majored in business at Southern University but, after he chose music classes for his electives, he became one of Batiste’s favorite collaborators.
“He used to tell me, ‘Man, there’s just something about your voice,’ ” Perkins said. “I guess I integrated well with what he saw in jazz music. My time with Alvin was so special in my life.”
Plans are underway for a fall performance by Batiste’s former students at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Sjerven said.