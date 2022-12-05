Back in 1997, when Michael Barr turned up to apply for a role at Champs Sports in the Mall of Louisiana, the world was a different place: the internet was still young, The Spice Girls were on top of the world, and the mall was the only place to be.
Things may have changed a touch since then, but Champs Sports is still there. So, too, is Michael Barr.
Barr, who has Down syndrome, celebrated 25 years at the business in November. While Champs always celebrates when staff reach notable employment milestones, this one felt extra special.
Surrounded by family, friends and co-workers, with silver balloons spelling out "25", 45-year-old Barr watched intently as a large banner with his face on it was unfurled.
"That looks like me," he joked, pointing at his likeness.
In recent years there has been a conscious push to spotlight employment opportunities for people with Down syndrome. Studies suggest only 57% of adults with the condition are employed, with many working in jobs that underutilize their skills.
To mark World Down Syndrome Day last year, musician Sting recorded "The Hiring Chain" — a catchy tune accompanied by a compelling video — to show the wide variety of roles available in the workforce for people with Down syndrome, and the importance every individual hire makes.
There are many organizational benefits when it comes to hiring people with Down syndrome. Not least is a positive impact on fellow employees, something that's always on display at Champs: whenever staff members talk about Barr, a smile is never far away.
Over the years Barr has become a familiar, friendly presence at the store, unpacking and pricing products, stocking shelves and — especially — unleashing his sharp wit.
"I'll tell you one thing," Champs Sports district manager Teddy Davis said. "He has a great sense of humor. When I was his manager I'd call him 'Mr B,' and he'd turn around and — because my name's Teddy — point at me, and call me Teddy Bear. Things like that."
Davis said he had worked with Barr directly and indirectly for 20 years. Not only did Barr brighten up the store, but he was also a hard worker.
"He's great to have around. He's a ray of sunshine," Davis said. "He brings a strong work ethic to the table and he's very particular about what he wants to do. His workspace is always very clean and organized."
Barr's mother, Diane, was at the center of a strong family turnout for the event. She said Michael's time at Champs had seen him get out and about and, especially, make friends.
"That's his friend over there," she said, motioning toward one of Michael's colleagues. "They go bowling, go out to eat, play Wii."
"He likes it here."
Since graduating from Redemptorist High School in 1997 (his yearbook quote: "Don't ever say, 'I can't. ' All you need is God and gumption"), it's not just Champs that's kept Barr busy. He's physically active and has won a stack of sporting awards in everything from horseback riding to golf.
He's also a fan of movies and music, particularly the older kind. In the past, he's expressed a particular fondness for Elvis Presley and his fleet-fingered guitarist Scotty Moore.
On his celebration day, Barr basked in the atmosphere, the kind words, the presence of those close to him. Over the course of the party he could barely stop smiling.
When asked if he was going to stick around, he grinned.
"Oh yes," he said.