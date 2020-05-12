The home at 17834 E. Augusta Drive is a classic Southern style residence with more than 5,400-square-feet of pristine living space on a nearly one-acre lot in the Country Club of Louisiana. Exquisite architectural details, soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and a brilliantly designed master suite make this home outstanding.
This new CCLA listing has not been on the market before, according to Jerry del Rio, the agent marketing the property. “It’s a classy, custom Southern five-bedroom home that sits in one of the most desirable parcels in CCLA,” she added.
A three-car garage is past the tall crape myrtles that edge the driveway and parking space in front of the home. Walk up a set of brick steps and across the wraparound front porch and you enter the home through a front door topped with a sunset transom.
Inside, hardwood floors stretch through the living room as well as the kitchen and keeping area. Other architectural details include extensive use of arches, crown molding and tall ceilings. The formal dining room, for example, has a fluted archway from the foyer and crown molding above custom window treatments. A music room is across the foyer from the dining room.
The living room has a wet bar, a fireplace and three arches along a loggia in the back. The kitchen gets into the action too with a big, fluted archway into the keeping room, which has three walls of bay windows. There’s a big granite island in the kitchen with a cooktop and warming drawer. A stainless appliance package rounds out this spacious kitchen. What was a utility room has been converted to a large butler’s pantry/workroom with a sink and lots of cabinetry.
The master suite features a large bedroom with a big sitting area and fireplace. One side of the elegant master bath has a granite vanity with a makeup desk and six-foot soaker tub. The other side has a granite vanity and an oversized pass-through shower. There are also two huge closets, del Rio said, adding the laundry room and the home office are located conveniently nearby.
The home office is already outfitted with stained cabinetry and a built-in desk. A large window allows lots of natural light to filter inside.
Out back, there’s plenty of room to entertain with a brick deck installed in a herringbone pattern. A separate aggregate sitting area is nearby. The covered back porch is protected by gutters and ridge caps line the rooftop.
Meanwhile, up the custom staircase, there are three more bedrooms and two baths. The master suite and guest bedroom are downstairs.
The third bay of the three-car garage is set up for a workshop, del Rio said. The home has country style porches when it’s time to relax, and the back yard is fully fenced, she added.
Finally, the subdivision amenities in the Country Club of Louisiana provide the ultimate in security. If you’ve never been to CCLA, be prepared to show your license at the guard shack, which is staffed 24 hours a day. Community tennis courts, a splash park and playground are among the amenities.
If you’d like to see this CCLA home for yourself, del Rio said she would be glad to schedule a private tour.
About this Home
Address:
17834 E. Augusta Drive
Lot size:
110 x 203 x 245 x 268 feet (.9-acre)
Living area:
5,407 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four full, two partial
Price:
$1,395,000
Marketing agent:
Jerry del Rio,
Del Rio Real Estate
Contact phone:
225-218-0888
Photos by Fotosold