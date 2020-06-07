Designed by Architect Tommie Cockfield with interior design by Echelon Interiors, the home at 18634 St. Andrews Court East is a stunning 9,024-square-foot New Orleans style home with a movie theater, a mirrored-wall weight room, amazing outdoor spaces and a guest house on more than 2.5 acres in Prairieville.
Not far from Santa Maria, the home is nestled on two lots in St. Andrews, a beautiful development located between Airline Highway and Interstate 10 south of Baton Rouge.
Builder Jacob Fakouri made extensive use of interior wood and brick to make this very large home very comfortable. You know you’re in a luxury home, but it just seems right to kick your shoes off and relax a while. “The materials, detail and quality in this home are unsurpassed,” according to Quita Cutrer, the Burns & Co. Inc. agent marketing the property.
“This is a new construction with a very old soul,” said Debi Fremin, designer at Echelon Interiors. “The house is a journey through time and texture; it is a mix of the rustic and decadent,” she said, adding the home “is a true melting pot of time, places and cultures – an old soul dressed up with the most lavish of fineries.”
The kitchen would delight any cook. Features include a copper topped island, a custom Thermador refrigerator/freezer, an Electrolux double oven with a warming drawer, a KitchenAid icemaker, a Thermador 6-burner gas cooktop with a griddle, two DCS dishwashers and a copper farm sink below a pot-filler. The nearby keeping room has a double-sided fireplace and plaster walls. The dining room also has a double-sided fireplace, plaster walls and wood floors.
The master suite is a brilliant retreat with superb materials. The bedroom has wood floors, a fireplace, a private courtyard and a sitting area with built-in bookcases. The elegant marble bath has a sauna, a soaking tub, a stackable washer/dryer and a walk-in shower. The master suite also has a dressing room/closet with wood floors, granite counters, belt and jewelry storage, custom dressers and double-decker pull-down hanging storage.
A wonderful place for entertaining, the home’s bar has brick floors and a cigar room with a fireplace. The bar, which is a replica of the one at Le Pavillon on Poydras Street in Orleans, has dishwasher drawers and a wine refrigerator.
The home has three staircases, the first leading to a bedroom, a study area and a tile bath with a stackable washer and dryer, Cutrer said. The main upstairs area has two bedrooms and two baths with a stackable washer/dryer, she added. The third staircase leads to an eight-seat movie theater, which has a wide screen and two rows of recliner seats that would make Movie Tavern envious. By the way, Cutrer said the home theater components will remain with the home.
The home’s outdoor spaces, meanwhile, are nothing short of spectacular. There’s an L-shaped pool and spa surrounded by brick planters and a tall wall that releases the soothing sounds of splashing water. The vaulted outdoor room has brick floors, antique beams, a fireplace, a DCS gas grill, a sink, a dishwasher and a full-size stainless refrigerator. A full bath is also out here, meaning wet swimmers don’t have to go inside.
The guest house has its own kitchen with a range oven, a dishwasher, a microwave and granite countertops. There’s also a full bath with a stackable washer/dryer. All of the stackable washer/dryer packages, all refrigerators and all outdoor pots will remain with the home, Cutrer said.
It takes seven zoned HVAC units to handle this property, and if the power goes out, a generator can power the entire place, including the guest house.
About this Home
Address:
18634 St. Andrews Court East, Prairieville
Lot size:
2.63 acres
Living area:
9,024 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four full, two partial
Price:
$2,595,000
Marketing agent:
Quita Cutrer
Burns & Co. Inc. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-413-8874
PHOTOS BY FOTOSOLD