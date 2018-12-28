Vintage Place is a new Bardwell Homes development off Jones Creek Road near Tiger Bend, offering affordable homes to downsizers or young families just starting out. Homes range in size from 1,585 square feet to 1,833 square feet, but with open and split floorplans they feel larger inside. Prices start at $261,900.
The development offers five different floorplans – each with two front elevations – giving homebuyers lots of choices, according to Laura Dupree and Heather Kirkpatrick, the agents marketing the homes in Vintage Place for The Kirkpatrick Group/eXp Realty.
Buying a home in Vintage Place is easy, Dupree said. “Choose a lot, select your floorplan and elevation, then pick your amenities,” she said.
There are 41 lots in Vintage Place, with four homes already completed and several more under construction.
The subdivision backs up to Woodlawn Middle School on Tiger Bend Road. Dupree joked that means your neighbors won’t be home after 3:30 p.m., they won’t make any noise at night, and they’ll be out of town for the summer. The development is convenient to Interstates 12 and 10 as well as restaurants and a movie theater, she added.
The Decatur is the Vintage Place base model home, starting at $261,900. The Bienville model starts at $262,900, the Toulouse starts at $267,900, the Octavia starts at $278,900 and the top end Loyola starts at $287,900.
Options can increase the cost, but the standard amenity sheet includes wood floors in the living areas, framed mirrors in the bathrooms, tiled backsplashes, crown molding, brick-edged porches, designer-selected plumbing fixtures, USB charging in the kitchen and 10-foot ceilings.
All homes come standard with fireplaces and gas logs, and all homes are fully landscaped and sodded. As a bonus, all new homeowners will get a one-year complimentary membership to Southern Oaks Athletic Club which is a short walk away, Kirkpatrick said.
There is also a neighborhood park, accessible only to homeowners and their guests.
The home at 6413 Vintage Rose Court – available now – is the Loyola floorplan and has engineered wood floors just inside the entry from the brick-edged porch. First up in the long foyer hall is two bedrooms on the left separated by a full bath. No scrimping here…the vanity is 3cm granite.
Next is a drop-off area next to the laundry and exit to the two-car garage (some of the homes are alley loading).
The foyer hall opens into a big area that is the heart of the home. The kitchen, living room and formal dining room are here, all floored in engineered wood with a “Smoke” finish, Kirkpatrick said.
The kitchen has a 9-foot island topped with 3cm slabs of “White Bahamas” granite, which is the same granite used on the counter tops. The island, which has a double stainless sink, is just a step away from a big walk-in pantry. The cooking center features a 5-burner Whirlpool Gold cook top and oven below a microwave. Subway tile is on the backsplashes. The formal dining room is in a cove just across from the kitchen.
The master suite is in the back part of this split floorplan and has a carpeted bedroom and large bath. The same “White Bahamas” granite is used in the bath on a 10-foot-long vanity with two sinks and a massive custom mirror. The single master closet has lots of hanging space and cubbies.
Address:
6413 Vintage Rose Court
Lot size:
45 x 110 feet
Living area:
1,833 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Two
Price:
$294,435
(includes options)
Marketing agent:
Laura Dupree and
Heather Kirkpatrick,
The Kirkpatrick
Group/eXp Realty
Contact phone:
225-235-5913 or
225-252-0668