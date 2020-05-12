Homebuyers in Southdowns sometimes have two options in this highly sought-after neighborhood: tear down an older and smaller home to build a newer one, or remodel and expand the older home. The home at 2144 Edinburgh Ave. is a great example of the latter. It has the timeless appeal of original materials but more room and upscale amenities than ever.
Many of the homes in Southdowns, one of the city’s older developments, sit on big beautiful lots shaded by oak trees. At 100 x 150 feet, the live-oak lined property at 2144 Edinburgh Ave. fits right in. The remodel of the home came in 2009, when a new den, an upstairs master suite, a utility room, an upstairs study and a terrific rear porch were added, according to Vicki Spurlock, the Locations Real Estate agent marketing the property.
Much of the original material remains in the home, giving it lots of character. But the newer added spaces have 10-foot ceilings and showcase excellent millwork and craftsmanship. There’s even a surprise or two thrown in. The home is warmed by wood and brick floors, and has lots of windows that allow lots of natural light to filter into the home. There’s also a large storage area and a fenced back yard.
The living room has hardwood floors, three sets of stained French doors to the outside and a fireplace with a wood mantle. The fireplace is flanked on the left by bookcases and on the right by an entertainment center. The den has more hardwood floors and a wall of windows to the shaded front yard.
The formal dining room is a long 15 x 20 space with a wall of windows to the outside. A five-light chandelier hangs overhead. The dining room, which is four steps up from a brick room, also has immediate access to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has stained cabinetry and crown molding, upscale lighting and a bar with seating.
From the front elevation, the home looks much as it did years ago when it was built, except the live oaks in the front yard today are now massive. A two-car carport is to the right side of the home.
Don’t let your first glance give you the wrong idea, this is a large home with more than 3,150 square feet and four bedrooms thanks to the remodel. Originally, the home had three bedrooms, but the 2009 addition created a large master suite that has a “closet to die for,” Spurlock said. The carpeted master bedroom also has big windows and a ceiling fan. The elegant master bath has granite surfaces, a soaker tub below a window and a walk-in shower.
Creative use of space is evident in this home, which has a unique seating area built into a wall not far from the brick room. Little kids or grandkids will love this built-in cove for sleepovers thanks to custom pillows and a coverlet.
The home is serviced by three HVAC units and a new roof was installed in 2009, Spurlock said.
The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has put a temporary halt to open houses, but Spurlock said she would be happy to schedule a private tour for anyone wanting to visit this beautiful Southdowns home. She can be reached at 225-928-2222.
About this Home
Address:
2144 Edinburgh Ave.
Lot size:
100 x 150 feet
Living area:
3,157 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Two full, one partial
Price:
$484,000
Marketing agent:
Vicki M. Spurlock
Locations Real Estate
Contact phone:
225-928-2222
Photos by Fotosold