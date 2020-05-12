Nestled off Kenilworth Parkway near Perkins Road, Walden is a development of upscale homes that mingle with nature along lakeshores and trees. The new home at 1322 Applewood Drive is the first new home constructed in Walden in a while, and it’s a beautiful farmhouse style with lake views off the back porch.
The home, which is the latest offering from Preskitt Construction LLC., has 11-foot ceilings downstairs and 10-foot ceilings upstairs. European white oak floors are used extensively, and antique doors are scattered through the house.
“I pulled out all the stops with this one and truly built it as a custom home,” said Brett Preskitt, president of Preskitt Construction. “There hasn’t been a house built in Walden for many years, so I knew I needed to knock this one out the park.”
The home’s front elevation shows a tall house with a tall front porch and three upstairs windows. Two windows on the porch have transoms, and all windows have shutters. Seven brick-edged steps bring guests up to the double entry doors, which also have a transom above.
When you get inside, you’ll find an open layout with a split floorplan. You’ll also see massive beams crossing the ceiling of the kitchen and great room, which has a built-in dry bar topped by wood shelving and glass-front cabinetry. The exquisite European white oak floors stretch from the foyer into the great room and over to the kitchen. The home office/library is on the right side of the foyer behind rolling barn doors that add to the farmhouse décor. Contrasting dark and light colors add drama to the home’s interior.
The builder installed upscale lighting and plumbing fixtures and used squared farmhouse style trim for door and window casings. A wall of windows runs from the kitchen through the great room, viewing the back yard.
The kitchen has custom painted cabinetry, a farm sink and a long island with a snack bar to make cooking and family activities convenient and simpler. A massive (6-foot) Electrolux refrigerator/freezer combo is in one wall, while the rest of the appliance package is from GE Monogram. A microwave/wall oven combo is near the cooktop, which has a custom hood and a pot-filler installed in an oversized subway tile backsplash.
The master bedroom is a luxurious retreat with antique double doors that lead into a marble master bath with a soaker tub below a window. A tall frameless glass walk-in shower in the corner has both a rain-head and hand-held sprayer. Dual vanities are below custom mirrors installed in shiplap walls, another farmhouse staple.
Two bedrooms are up the custom wood steps, and each bedroom upstairs has its own full bath. The same quality materials used downstairs are also used upstairs.
The home’s outdoor spaces feature an outdoor kitchen on the back porch with views of one of the Walden lakes. The porch has stained pine ceilings and a grill for burgers, chicken, steaks or whatever suits the cook’s fancy. The porch also overlooks a massive common space for walking over to the lake, Preskitt said. Gutters are already installed around the home to handle rainwater.
A two-car garage loads in front, and there’s a 5 x 9 separate storage room attached to the garage. And conveniently, there’s a sink for washing up in the garage.
The home is also wired for surround sound and outdoor speakers, according to Preskitt.
About this Home
Address:
1322 Applewood Drive
Lot size:
65 x 109 x 104 x 90 feet
Living area:
2,868 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$799,900
Marketing agent:
Steve Olivier
Perfect Places and Properties
Contact phone:
225-767-8500