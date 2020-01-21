The home at the corner of Lane’s End and Willow Grove Boulevard is nestled on one of the most desired lots in The Settlement at Willow Grove. Just across the street from a 15-acre park and the development’s clubhouse, this property was built with entertaining in mind.
Custom homebuilder Chuck Dupree built the home in 2011 as The Settlement at Willow Grove was taking off. Now there aren’t that many more lots available, especially lots like the one at 7209 Lane’s End.
When you take three brick steps up and enter the pool courtyard on the Lane’s End side of the home, you know you’ve arrived at a special place. The jaw-dropping entry features a wall of rain falling from a Jasmine-covered pergola into a cocktail pool near the home’s outdoor living room and outdoor kitchen.
The wonderful outdoor spaces of this home are also accessed by a wide Nana Wall that opens from the living room. Fold the glass sections back and you have instant party flow from the inside to the outside.
Dirty-top pine floors are the choice for most of the home’s first level. It’s a durable and dramatic flooring choice that is becoming very popular in upscale homes today. Another popular interior option – Old St. Louis brick – forms two gorgeous archways that frame the kitchen. I’m a huge fan of the dirty-top pine floors and interior bricks used in this home.
In the gourmet kitchen, countertops are 3cm quartz, and the custom center island is topped with 2-inch stained cypress. The stainless appliance package includes a 6-burner Capital cooktop above an oven, as well as a massive GE Profile refrigerator that has to be about as big as they make them. Two dishwashers and two sinks mean faster cleanup from large gatherings. Cabinetry is painted, some with glass fronts, and there’s an appliance garage in one corner. Pullout spice drawers flank the oven, and there are handy pullout steps you can stand on to reach the upper shelves in the cabinets.
The living room not only has the Nana Wall, but ceilings that soar to 24 feet. Huge windows are topped by another set of tall windows above. Massive antique wood beams frame living the room, and a second-floor balcony crosses above.
Double doors from The Bank in New Orleans are used to enter the master wing, where guests walk past a sitting room with a fireplace on the way to the bedroom. The master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling with a tray above and more dirty-top pine on the floor. French doors lead to a private master courtyard.
The master bath has a 6-foot air bubbler tub, two vanities and French doors to the secluded courtyard. A pass-through shower has a rain head and body sprays, while the master closet is massive with two dressers and lots of hanging space. On the other side of the master closet is the home office, which could easily be converted into a nursery.
A rolling barn door opens to the home’s laundry room, which has a door that leads to a dog run outside. The exit to the home’s two-car garage is near here as well, with stairs to a big storeroom above the garage. There’s also a hot shower out by the pool.
A custom stairway leads to three more large bedrooms and two baths on the second floor. There’s also a TV room accessible by French doors near the landing. The home also has smart surround sound with Sonos speakers, as well as professional landscape lighting and a sprinkler system.
About this Home
Address:
7209 Lane’s End
Lot size:
75 x 125 feet
Living area:
4,408 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three
Price:
$1,175,000
Marketing agent:
Jan King
RE/MAX First
Contact phone:
225-229-2422