Built in the early 1970s, Tara is one of Baton Rouge’s older premier subdivisions. Upscale homes line Tara Boulevard, which runs from Old Hammond Highway to Goodwood, right in the heart of the city. The home at 1238 Tara Blvd. is a lovely updated home with lots of built-ins and new hardwood floors.
This week’s home has a wide driveway that loads a two-car carport in back, with a brick-edged circle driveway leading to the front door. Stepping inside, guests see a sea of new wood floors beginning in the foyer. The formal dining room, which has a picture window opposite a mirrored wall, is just to the right.
Ahead, the vaulted living room has a masonry fireplace, built-in cabinetry and bookshelves, and operating plantation shutters. A computer nook and more built-ins are to one side.
A butler’s pantry connects the dining room and kitchen, which has an L-shaped island with a warming drawer and a four-burner Chambers gas cooktop below a custom hood. Double wall ovens are adjacent to a pair of appliance garages below the stained cypress cabinetry. Already large, this kitchen seems even bigger because of the vaulted ceiling. Upgraded lighting and a KitchenAid stainless refrigerator round out this nicely equipped designer kitchen.
“Lots of thought went in to create a kitchen that is so functional with wide granite counters that provide ample workspace,” according to Linda Dowden, the agent marketing the property for The Dowden Group.
More glass-front cypress cabinetry is featured in a wet bar with a new wine refrigerator not far from the kitchen. The keeping room, like the kitchen, is vaulted and has a fireplace at the far end. Windows dressed in plantation shutters line the keeping room, allowing in lots of natural light.
The third vaulted room in the home is the den, which has a wall of built-in cypress cabinetry and an exit to the home’s courtyard. A stained beam runs along the vault of the den, and a crafts/hobby room is on the other side of the den wall.
The home wraps around a covered back porch which blossoms out onto a new tile courtyard. Public areas of the home are on one side and the living quarters are on the other. The master bedroom is at the end of a long hall that has three other bedrooms. The carpeted master bedroom has two windows and an exit to the courtyard. The rambling master bath has dual marble vanities separated by a tub and shower. Custom mirrors top each of the vanities. Another bath in the hall also has dual vanities.
Meanwhile, the covered porch and courtyard overlook a shaded back yard that is fenced for privacy. The home has two HVAC units, a security system, double pane windows, three new exterior doors and lots of storage, Dowden said.
As “stay-at-home” orders are lifted, more open houses are beginning to be held. This beautiful Tara home will be kept open today from 2- 5 p.m., Dowden said. If you’re looking for an updated home located in the heart of town, you should stop by and take a look for yourself.
About this Home
Address:
1238 Tara Boulevard
Lot size:
110 x 150 feet
Living area:
3,860 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Two full, one partial
Price:
$470,000
Marketing agent:
Linda Dowden
The Dowden Group
Contact phone:
225-924-5930